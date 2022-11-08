Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
‘Why you do that, man?’ widower asks Saginaw man on trial in 2020 killings of wife, daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Wiping tears from his eyes, a Saginaw man recalled the night he lost his wife of five decades and his adult daughter in one night. Gun violence claimed them both during what began as a small gathering of family in an East Side home nearly three years ago.
wsgw.com
Saginaw VA Exceeds Veteran Housing Challenge
Despite nationwide staffing shortages, the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw has exceeded its goal of housing veterans as part of the VA Secretary’s 38,000 Veteran housing challenge. By the end of September 2022, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) permanently housing...
WNEM
Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -RSV patients have hospitals across the state overwhelmed, as they are struggling to keep up with the number of children coming in. “It’s terrible” said Dr. Nicole Sinclair Pediatric Intensive Care Doctor at Covenant Medical Center. “It’s really bad we’re having a pretty significant season.”
WNEM
Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
WNEM
Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
WNEM
Poll worker arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
WNEM
Flint child missing, PD asking for help
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office investigates threat at Chesaning Union Schools
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat made against Chesaning Union Schools. According to the district, the threat has been deemed not credible.
Mi Health Clinic giving away 300 Thanksgiving turkeys in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Mi Health Clinic is preparing to give away 300 turkeys to help area residents in need celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The health organization’s annual turkey giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Mi Health Clinic’s family care/urgent care office, 3925 Fortune Blvd. in Saginaw.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Saginaw mother, daughter in 2020 shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Going on three years since a mother and daughter were shot to death inside their Saginaw home, the man prosecutors say committed the double-homicide is finally facing a jury. With jurors seated the prior afternoon, testimony in the trial of 57-year-old Jerome R. Rogers began Wednesday,...
LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
Saginaw County reports record turnout for 2022 election, following state trend
SAGINAW, MI — Registered voters showed up in record numbers in Saginaw County for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, mid-term elections, following a years-long trend also observed beyond the community’s borders. “We had more people participate in the midterm election throughout the state even than we had anticipated,” Saginaw...
Here Are Genesee County’s 10 Most Accident Prone Intersections
Ironically, Genesee County's most dangerous intersection is not far from a Michigan Secretary of State branch office. There's also Speedway, McDonald's, and a funeral home nearby. The 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan - Do You Know Where Your Town Ranks?. Be sure to keep scrolling to see the...
wsgw.com
Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties
In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
