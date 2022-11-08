ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

wsgw.com

Saginaw VA Exceeds Veteran Housing Challenge

Despite nationwide staffing shortages, the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw has exceeded its goal of housing veterans as part of the VA Secretary’s 38,000 Veteran housing challenge. By the end of September 2022, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) permanently housing...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -RSV patients have hospitals across the state overwhelmed, as they are struggling to keep up with the number of children coming in. “It’s terrible” said Dr. Nicole Sinclair Pediatric Intensive Care Doctor at Covenant Medical Center. “It’s really bad we’re having a pretty significant season.”
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Poll worker arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint child missing, PD asking for help

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties

In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

