In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO