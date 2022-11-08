ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lunar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos of November’s ‘blood moon’

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Skygazers received a special treat early Tuesday as November’s full moon, aka the “beaver moon,” coincided with a total lunar eclipse, or “blood moon,” according to Space.com.

Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtags #BloodMoon and #LunarEclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Colebrook, Connecticut

Photo by @smphoto_ig, Instagram

2. Wilkes County, North Carolina

Photo by @luffman_farms, Instagram

3. Norton, Ohio

Photo by @pedalstomper78, Instagram

4. Joplin, Missouri

Photo by @dereklivingston.jpg, Instagram

5. Washington, D.C.

Photo by @philliefan99, Instagram

6. Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Photo by @gmacdon, Instagram

7. Tokyo, Japan

Photo by @trigger.shutter, Instagram

8. Sydney, Australia

Photo by @aprettyplacetobe, Instagram

9. Adelaide, Australia

Photo by @benheide_photography, Instagram

10. Devonport, Tasmania, Australia

Photo by @ruslihashim__, Instagram

