ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.5 WKDQ

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Head Home After Working Up A Sweat At The Gym Together: Photos

Couples who work out together stay together! That’s what they say, right? Or maybe it’s just what we’re saying because we love Harry Styles, 28, and Olivia Wilde, 38, as a couple, and we were elated to see them leaving the gym together on Friday, Nov. 11. Especially because Harry recently battled the flu, and if he was in the gym exercising, then he must really be feeling better.
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy