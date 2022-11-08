ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Where Alabama ranks in ESPN's Football Power Index after Week 10

By Stacey Blackwood
 3 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered another road loss this past weekend against LSU and will look to get back in the win column this weekend against Ole Miss.

After the loss, there was some movement in where the Crimson Tide stands in the latest update of ESPN’s Football Power Index.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete”.

Here is a complete breakdown of where the Alabama Crimson Tide stands after the completion of Week 10.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Efficiency: No. 3

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

