Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
TikTokers bash plane passenger as ‘most reclined seat in history’ goes viral
A plane passenger with the ‘most reclined seat in history’ went viral for all the wrong reasons, as TikTok users are slamming his “selfish” move. The Pointer Brothers, who have over 1.4 million followers on the short-form app, shared a video of the frustrating ordeal. In...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
dexerto.com
“Hidden” optic in MW2 goes viral on TikTok for most basic reason
A TikTok video about a so-called “hidden” optic in Call of Duty: MW2 has gone viral online for the most basic of reasons. As many players have realized, weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2 occasionally boast negatives that outweigh their positives. For instance, though an attachment may boost...
dexerto.com
Man arrested for allegedly using Pokemon card box to traffic fentanyl
A man in Tusla has been arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl by using a Pokemon card box inside a stolen vehicle. On November 3, a stolen Honda CR-V was spotted parked at a Sleep Inn by a Tulsa Police Helicopter. According to KTUL, cops soon discovered that the Honda had...
dexerto.com
WoW players baffled by Druid Treant form weapon placement nicknamed “morning wood”
WoW players are in hysterics as the updated Druid Treant form holds weapons in an extremely peculiar location on their bodies. World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, is bringing tons of new content to the long-running MMORPG. One of those pieces of new content is updated character models for...
dexerto.com
GTA Online players demand Cops & Robbers update
GTA Online players want more vehicles with police sirens, and such talk has reignited discussions about a hopeful Cops and Robbers update. Presently, there only exists one police-branded vehicle that players can own in Grand Theft Auto Online – the Riot Control Vehicle (RCV). This law enforcement truck costs...
Comments / 0