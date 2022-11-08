Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Adin Ross briefly banned on Twitch after star swatted again
Twitch star Adin Ross was briefly banned from the platform after a recent stream featured him being swatted while streaming for the second time in just over three months. In a recent Twitch stream, Adin Ross was forced to cut his content short after he was swatted out the front of his home. When the stream was live, Ross had more than 200,000 peak viewers during the SWAT.
Fans are hoping that The Sims 5 returns to an open world setting
Despite being early in development, fans are already sharing their The Sims 5 wishlists
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Gizmodo
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok finds huge Twitch success, but can’t topple Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok’s arrival has shaken up the gaming world in 2022. It found massive success on Twitch as hundreds of thousands watched their favorite streamers play, but it’s still trailing its Game of the Year rival: Elden Ring. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022’s...
dexerto.com
Fortnite players plagued by infinite sprint and no sprint glitches
Game-breaking glitches don’t impact Fortnite often, but infinite sprint and no sprint bugs plague players. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing, and Season 5 is on the near horizon. Season 3 breathed new life into the battle royale, and millions of players still queue up on the Battle Bus daily.
dexerto.com
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 doubles player count record of original game in just one month
Overwatch 2 has been a raging success in Blizzard’s eyes, with player numbers far exceeding records set by the original game in the first month. More than 35 million players tried the free-to-play shooter, and they expect the community to grow. The fever surrounding Overwatch 2’s launch is still...
Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people
Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
dexerto.com
Twitter re-enables “Official” tag after Twitter Blue verification fiasco
Twitter has enabled the “Official” tag for specific verified accounts yet again as the social media platform deals with the fallout of Twitter Blue’s verification feature. The feature was added then removed within hours when paid verification dropped. One of Elon Musk’s big promises after buying Twitter...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev confirms fix coming for reload bug in Season 15
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that a fix is coming for the reload glitch that has plagued Season 15, especially when it comes to games on Broken Moon. The start of Apex Legends Season 15 has brought about some massive changes to the battle royale, with the arrival of both Catalyst and the new Broken Moon map.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect highlights his biggest issues with Warzone 2 DMZ mode
Streaming star Dr Disrespect has given some initial thoughts on Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, and he’s skeptical about a few things in particular. When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was first announced, a number of rumors surfaced about a brand-new mode that was similar to Escape from Tarkov. We know now that it’s known as DMZ.
dexerto.com
Horizon MMO is reportedly in development from Sony
Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an MMORPG from Sony and gaming developer NCSoft, the company behind Guild Wars 2 and WildStar. Sony is continuing its big push into live service games with one of its biggest new IPs: Horizon. The latest game in the franchise Horizon Forbidden West launched in...
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator
Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand. With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform. Notorious for his marathon live...
dexerto.com
Twitter Blue verification already being abused as users impersonate big names
Twitter has changed its verification policy, allowing any account which signs up to Twitter Blue for the updated price to receive the coveted checkmark. However, some users are abusing it to impersonate big companies like Nintendo and Valve, and even sports stars like LeBron James. One of Elon Musk’s big...
dexerto.com
WoW players call for Blizzard to remove “outdated” heirloom feature
World of Warcraft players are demanding Blizzard remove or reinvent heirlooms, with many calling the process convoluted and “outdated.”. Many World of Warcraft players know heirlooms are powerful pieces of gear that can only be bought and conveniently scale with a player’s level. However, upgrading WoW heirlooms can...
