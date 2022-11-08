Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash over viral video of baby being crowd-surfed to him
A video showing a baby being crowd-surfed to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the safety of the stunt.The moment occurred while Johnson was on stage to promote Black Adam during a promotional event in Mexico City on 3 October. During the event, a fan in the crowd decided to pass their infant daughter along in the hopes that she would reach Johnson on stage.The attempt was successful, with the video showing the moment that an individual in the crowd standing near the stage handed Johnson the baby,...
dexerto.com
North West mocks Kim Kardashian’s iconic TV meltdowns in viral TikTok
North West went viral on TikTok after she hilariously poked fun at Kim Kardashian’s most iconic TV meltdowns. The 9-year-old dressed up as Kim for the video, as she quoted some of her mom’s most memorable lines from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’. In the clip, which...
dexerto.com
Groom gets backlash after smashing wedding cake in bride’s face in viral TikTok
A groom in a viral TikTok video is receiving backlash for forcefully smashing the wedding cake in his bride’s face. Generally speaking, a person’s wedding day should count among the happiest days of their lives. Many would argue there’s little room for mishaps, especially considering how much some ceremonies cost.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Watch: Dog thinks homecoming parade is for her in adorable video
Many of us view ourselves as the center of our own universes, and it would appear that dogs are not immune from this belief. As you will see from this video – uploaded to TikTok by user @akirablackpit (opens in new tab), and bearing the headline, ‘My dog thought this homecoming parade was for her’ – the eponymously named Akira displayed such an outlook when she witnessed a homecoming parade from her balcony.
dexerto.com
Lizzo trolls fans on TikTok with smallest Scrabble set “in the world”
Pop icon Lizzo is trolling her fans on TikTok by playing with the smallest Scrabble set “in the world,” despite listeners hoping for news of new music amid her ongoing tour. Lizzo is one of the most prominent celebrities on TikTok, joining the ranks of Billie Eilish, Jason...
pawesome.net
Video of Black Lab Freaking Out When Owner Jumps in Lake Will Make You LOL
The love of a dog for its owner is a beautiful thing. And when that dog sees its owner in what it perceives as a dangerous situation. It can be concern and fear for his owner’s life that pushes a dog to try to save his owner. For example, two Labrador Retrievers saw their owner jump into a lake and worried about his safety. But the black Labrador Retriever went into a panic.
She's an 83-year-old TikTok star who 'can barely take a selfie.' An unlikely friendship changed her life
Annie Korzen is 83 years old. Her TikToks have more than 8 million likes and thousands of supportive comments. The former "Seinfeld" actor says it's all thanks to an unlikely friendship that helped her reach a new generation of fans.
dexerto.com
Adin Ross briefly banned on Twitch after star swatted again
Twitch star Adin Ross was briefly banned from the platform after a recent stream featured him being swatted while streaming for the second time in just over three months. In a recent Twitch stream, Adin Ross was forced to cut his content short after he was swatted out the front of his home. When the stream was live, Ross had more than 200,000 peak viewers during the SWAT.
Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Has The Most Unhinged Instagram Captions, And It's Both Surprising And Hilarious
You may have thought Alexa had the big personality among the pair, but it looks like Brennon has been hiding his inner City Girl from us all.
On TikTok and YouTube, Darrell Moten turned pranking random strangers into a million fan following
Omegle lets you meet random strangers online over webcam. Moten turns those meetings into internet magic on his Something About Chickens channel.
McDonald’s Manager Catches TikToker Trying to Pull Sardines Prank in Hilarious Clip
There are throngs of people clamoring for your attention on various social media channels in the hopes of building up their own personal brands. For some folks, the endgame is to get a bunch of paid sponsorships for their posts so they can ultimately just live off of being fabulous online.
dexerto.com
Ethan Klein claps back at Elon Musk with special t-shirt after Twitter suspension
Ethan Klein has clapped back at Elon Musk after his recent Twitter suspension with a special edition t-shirt available through his company Teddy Fresh. As of October 27, 2022, Elon Musk is the new owner and CEO of Twitter after months of deliberations between the Tesla founder and the popular social media platform.
dexerto.com
Twitch stars Natsumiii and BaboAbe get married live on stream
Getting married can be a somewhat intimate affair with close friends and family, but Twitch stars Wendy ‘Natsumiii’ Luo and Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung invited everyone along. More than 60,000 fans tuned in for the big ceremony as they tied the knot live on stream. Weddings are...
dexerto.com
True Geordie banned on Twitch after Andrew Tate Islamophobia accusations
True Geordie has been banned on Twitch just days after making controversial comments about Andrew Tate. The comments, which have been labeled as Islamaphobic, sparked not just an apology from the content creator but also partners making the decision to drop him, such as Gymshark. After he was asked about...
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator
Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand. With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform. Notorious for his marathon live...
dexerto.com
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 5 review: Ichigo imprisoned
In Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 5, Ichigo is imprisoned in the black void between Hueco Mundo and Soul Society, allowing fan favorite side characters to have precious screen time. The fifth episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War focuses on the Shinigami in Soul Society, showcasing multiple fights...
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 10: Davo Sculdun explained
Who is Davo Sculdun in Andor Episode 10? Mon Mothma meets a new, mysterious character, so let’s dig into who he is, and why he’s important in the show. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) has been one of the runaway highlights of Andor so far. Thanks in part to O’Reilly’s scene-stealing performance, her character is also the most fascinating – she’s a key pillar of the Rebel Alliance, and she has everything to lose.
This TikToker's Popular "Boundary Phrases" Are Giving People Practical Tools For Uncomfortable Conversations
"I'm a boundary coach and I collect 'boundary phrases.'"
Elk Absolutely Will Not Leave Lumberjack With Chainsaw Alone in Viral Video
We’ve seen a lot of bizarre things go on when it comes to wildlife here at Outsider. However, an elk bugging a man while cutting wood down with a chainsaw to get head pets may take the cake. If you can’t believe what you just read, check out this viral video from LADbible Australia. The video starts out with the animal standing next to the man as he works to cut through a log.
Comments / 0