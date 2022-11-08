A video showing a baby being crowd-surfed to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the safety of the stunt.The moment occurred while Johnson was on stage to promote Black Adam during a promotional event in Mexico City on 3 October. During the event, a fan in the crowd decided to pass their infant daughter along in the hopes that she would reach Johnson on stage.The attempt was successful, with the video showing the moment that an individual in the crowd standing near the stage handed Johnson the baby,...

29 DAYS AGO