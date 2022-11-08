ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tommy Fury offers Jake Paul fight date as he’ll clash with rival “anywhere”

Tommy Fury has proposed a date for a fight with Jake Paul, stating that he’ll take on the YouTuber “anywhere” he wants. Just not in the United States. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have come close to fighting on two separate occasions now, as the pair look to settle their long-standing feud once and for all.

