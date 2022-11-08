Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Twitch streamer stunned as live car chase turns into GTA IRL
During a Just Chatting broadcast, Twitch streamer garytheproducer reacted to a Dallas County car chase that looked too much like GTA IRL. Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise has long imitated and satirized the real world in some way, shape, or form. The brand’s satirical commentary on American culture,...
TikToker shares genius food hack for getting $5 Wingstop
A TikToker recently shared a Wingstop food hack that will allow chicken tender lovers to purchase a lunch meal for just $5. To the surprise of no one, food hacks continue to fuel a good chunk of TikTok’s viral content. For example, TikTok users have previously found clever ways of securing extra french fries from McDonald’s.
iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator
Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand. With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform. Notorious for his marathon live...
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 5 review: Ichigo imprisoned
In Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 5, Ichigo is imprisoned in the black void between Hueco Mundo and Soul Society, allowing fan favorite side characters to have precious screen time. The fifth episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War focuses on the Shinigami in Soul Society, showcasing multiple fights...
Overwatch 2 streamer baffled by “stupid” DPS Moira duel in Top 500 game
Twitch streamer Harbleu couldn’t believe what he was watching after two Moira players in a Top 500 Overwatch 2 match engaged in a hilarious DPS standoff. Moira has been one of the most controversial Overwatch heroes since her addition to the roster thanks to her DPS capabilities, which many believe are low-skilled.
Will there be a Manifest Season 5?
With Manifest Season 4 dominating Netflix, fans are likely wondering: will there be a Manifest Season 5, and when is it coming out? We’re here to help. Netflix’s acquisition of Manifest has proven to be one of the streaming platform’s best decisions. After the series was canceled by NBC in 2018, Netflix picked it up and added the first three seasons.
Dragon Age: Absolution — Release date, trailer, story & more
Dragon Age: Absolution is a new animated show from BioWare and Netflix. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming show so far. BioWare’s hit RPG franchise Dragon Age is planned to make a major comeback and fans of the series are thrilled. The series has been dormant since...
Sonic Frontiers review: A hot mess of undeniable fun
Sonic Frontiers is one of the most confounding releases of 2022, an undeniably enjoyable ride you will have trouble putting down despite numerous issues that make it feel unfinished. Play just the first hour of Sonic Frontiers and the game proposes you an unusual bargain — If you are to...
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
MrBeast set to overtake PewDiePie as most-subscribed YouTuber within days
YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is set to dethrone Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg as the platform’s most-subscribed solo channel, and it could happen sooner than you think. Over the last couple of years, there has been a fierce fight to claim the top spot as YouTube’s...
Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film release date confirmed by Paramount
Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back in a big way, with the upcoming animated film finally getting a confirmed release date by Paramount. Back in the 2000s, Avatar: The Last Airbender was one of the most popular cartoons on Nickelodeon. The original series, which debuted in 2005, ran for three seasons. Shortly after it came to an end, the Avatar universe was expanded through The Legend of Korra, a follow up animated show that ran for four seasons.
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Head Home After Working Up A Sweat At The Gym Together: Photos
Couples who work out together stay together! That’s what they say, right? Or maybe it’s just what we’re saying because we love Harry Styles, 28, and Olivia Wilde, 38, as a couple, and we were elated to see them leaving the gym together on Friday, Nov. 11. Especially because Harry recently battled the flu, and if he was in the gym exercising, then he must really be feeling better.
Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos
Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
Terrifier 2 producer says “door is open” for Dead by Daylight collab
Terrifier 2’s Steve Barton has once again expressed an interest in partnering with developer Behaviour Interactive for a Dead by Daylight collaboration. The indie horror sequel hit theaters in October, then quickly took the box office by storm. To date, Terrifier 2 has scared up an impressive $10 million worldwide off the back of a $250,000 budget.
