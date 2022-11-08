Unbeaten Lions aiming to make 'their own history'

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central dominated the field against Columbus getting a 27-2 victory over the Falcons to open up the 5A playoffs. The Falcon’s only win on the night would come from the coin toss where they would elect to defer to the second half. Offensively the...
The DeSoto County high school football season ended in a resounding thud Friday night with three teams falling in MHSAA 6A first round postseason action. Southaven, DeSoto Central and Lewisburg all were turned aside in their attempt to advance into next Friday’s second round of the playoffs. Likely the...
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Just in time for hunting season, the Outlaw Sporting Goods store located at 2322 Hwy. 45 N. is having a grand opening ceremony today to celebrate its entry into Columbus. Store Manager Dillon Ussery told me business has been great since opening Nov. 3. More than 100 people showed up on opening day to see the hunting and outdoor equipment and peruse some of the store’s unique camouflage apparel.
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge set the bond for the suspect accused of shooting at a car occupied by a woman and an infant. It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police arrested Terrence Barrow, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault. A judge set...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town. Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Lowndes County deputies make 19 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges...
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yesterday, almost 39% of registered voters came to the polls to vote. While some candidates found out their results that night, others have to wait until the runoff elections. However, the turnout might not be as promising as the first. Lowndes County Circuit Clerk,...
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
