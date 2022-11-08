Read full article on original website
Related
Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things
Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Grand Junction Carries These Bizarre Items In Their Wallet
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
The Time Ralphie May Got Too Stoned to Perform in Grand Junction
Late comedian Ralphie May will be most remembered for his hilarious stand-up comedy, his larger-than-life personality, and size, and for his tragic death at the young age of 45. That is, unless you were one of the people in attendance at his infamous show in Grand Junction back in 2015...
When Is the Annual Tree Lighting In Downtown Grand Junction?
The holiday season has arrived, but, it doesn't really feel like it until we have the annual tree lighting in downtown Grand Junction. Countless cities across the country have a community tree-lighting event every year. Grand Junction certainly is not unique in that respect. But, it's a special time because it brings people together for a common cause. It seems like it's the one time of the year when we can truly be one big, happy family.
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names
Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
Grand Junction Tells Us the Best Time to Put Up the Christmas Tree
Is there someone you know who keeps their Christmas tree up in Colorado all year? Maybe not the Christmas tree, but maybe the Christmas lights stay up all year? I say good for them!. The holidays are all about celebrating. If putting the tree up the day after Halloween floats...
40 Grand Junction Businesses with the Friendliest Employees
Don't you just love walking into a Grand Junction store when someone is there to greet you with a big smile and a "Welcome to _____"? It's great customer service and it may seem like it goes unnoticed sometimes, but most of us truly appreciate it. Which stores would you...
Which Grocery Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in Grand Junction?
In my family, every Thanksgiving gathering comes with a last-minute run to the grocery store for some essential item that was forgotten. I've learned to listen to the tone of voice that comes from the kitchen, and I can almost always tell when the cooks notice something is missing. So,...
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
Adopt A Homeless Grand Junction Pet For Half Price Right Now
If you have been wanting to adopt a homeless pet now is the perfect time to do it because you can do it for half the cost. Even though they make wonderful pets and are mature, house-trained, and loyal, sometimes senior pets have a difficult time finding a home. Consequently, Roice-Hurst is offering a special deal on senior pet adoptions. November 1 through November 7, all senior pets at Roice-Hurst have 50% off adoption fees.
nbc11news.com
Rain and snow likely starting Wednesday afternoon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system we’ve been tracking since late last week will bring rain and snow to us in Western Colorado on Wednesday. This evening will be mostly clear and gusty. Sunset will be at 5:06 PM. We’ll cool slowly from upper 50s at 6 PM to lower 50s by 8 PM. Clouds will increase with gusty winds overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. We will likely reach the highs early in the day. Rapid cooling in the afternoon could mean a brief change over from rain to snow in the valleys along Highway 50. The snow will begin breaking up and will fade to an end between 5 PM and 8 PM. Any lingering snow will end by midnight.
Grand Junction Hospital Nurse Accused of Heinous Patient Assaults
A former nurse employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado has been accused of atrocious acts. According to an arrest affidavit by Grand Junction Police, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested on October 25, 2022, for 3 Felony counts of sexual assault. Caught in the Act at St. Mary's...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
westernslopenow.com
Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead
A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It’s all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
Amazing Grand Junction Home For Sale Near the Colorado National Monument
How about a new house for Christmas? Hey, if you have been really good this year it could not hurt to ask Santa for a home next to the Colorado National Monument with an incredible view. Maybe you have the means to make it happen all by yourself. Well, this...
Grand Junction Homicide: Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect In Custody
A Grand Junction man is in police custody following an early morning shooting death on 22 Road. Homicides aren't all that common in Grand Junction. Based on annual statistics, on any given year, we can expect there will be between three and five homicides in Grand Junction. Mark another one down for 2022.
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
