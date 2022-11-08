ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things

Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
When Is the Annual Tree Lighting In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season has arrived, but, it doesn't really feel like it until we have the annual tree lighting in downtown Grand Junction. Countless cities across the country have a community tree-lighting event every year. Grand Junction certainly is not unique in that respect. But, it's a special time because it brings people together for a common cause. It seems like it's the one time of the year when we can truly be one big, happy family.
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names

Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
Adopt A Homeless Grand Junction Pet For Half Price Right Now

If you have been wanting to adopt a homeless pet now is the perfect time to do it because you can do it for half the cost. Even though they make wonderful pets and are mature, house-trained, and loyal, sometimes senior pets have a difficult time finding a home. Consequently, Roice-Hurst is offering a special deal on senior pet adoptions. November 1 through November 7, all senior pets at Roice-Hurst have 50% off adoption fees.
nbc11news.com

Rain and snow likely starting Wednesday afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system we’ve been tracking since late last week will bring rain and snow to us in Western Colorado on Wednesday. This evening will be mostly clear and gusty. Sunset will be at 5:06 PM. We’ll cool slowly from upper 50s at 6 PM to lower 50s by 8 PM. Clouds will increase with gusty winds overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. We will likely reach the highs early in the day. Rapid cooling in the afternoon could mean a brief change over from rain to snow in the valleys along Highway 50. The snow will begin breaking up and will fade to an end between 5 PM and 8 PM. Any lingering snow will end by midnight.
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It’s all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
