Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Wide Receiver Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Tee Higgins pulled a page out of another 85's playbook this week. The Bengals wide receiver channeled Chad Johnson's signature move by paying for a family's full birthday meal. According to WLWT, a server at Nasu Japanese Steakhouse in Newport, Kentucky, was helping a party celebrating a birthday, when a...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Slammed For Posting Racy Photos + Making Millions

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's college sports, bringing in $2 Million per year. She has massive followings on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms. Her endorsement deals include brands like EA Games, GrubHub, American Eagle, and TooFaced cosmetics. This was all made possible by a rule change last year that allowed college athletes to make money off their names and images. There's been a lot of debate around the change, but it's opened up huge opportunities for athletes whose sports don't lead to post-college riches in the NFL, MLB, NBA, etc.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
On3.com

2024 CB Karson Hobbs commits to Notre Dame football

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller class of 2024 cornerback Karson Hobbs tweeted Tuesday night that he was decommitting from South Carolina, a pledge he gave back in the summer. And on Wednesday morning, the 6-1, 180-pounder announced his new home. He committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the school that he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Cleveland State 0-1; Cincinnati 1-0 The Cleveland State Vikings have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Fifth Third Arena. Cleveland State will be seeking to avenge the 81-62 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 21 of 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH

