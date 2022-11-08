Read full article on original website
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Previewing the OHSAA football regional semifinals this weekend
The OHSAA football regional semifinals start Friday night as 15 Greater Cincinnati teams compete for the right to earn a regional final appearance.
Game Prediction: Indiana Football Biggest Underdog of Week 11 Against Ohio State
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) are massive favorites over Indiana (3-6) in Week 11. Here's our game prediction.
Top 2026 Wide Receiver Visiting UC on Friday
The local star's father played for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Bengals Wide Receiver Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal
Tee Higgins pulled a page out of another 85's playbook this week. The Bengals wide receiver channeled Chad Johnson's signature move by paying for a family's full birthday meal. According to WLWT, a server at Nasu Japanese Steakhouse in Newport, Kentucky, was helping a party celebrating a birthday, when a...
iheart.com
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Slammed For Posting Racy Photos + Making Millions
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's college sports, bringing in $2 Million per year. She has massive followings on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms. Her endorsement deals include brands like EA Games, GrubHub, American Eagle, and TooFaced cosmetics. This was all made possible by a rule change last year that allowed college athletes to make money off their names and images. There's been a lot of debate around the change, but it's opened up huge opportunities for athletes whose sports don't lead to post-college riches in the NFL, MLB, NBA, etc.
iheart.com
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky high school announces varsity football starting in 2026
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In late August of this year, St. Henry District High School had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new turf field that was lined for football, which sparked the rumor that the school was going to start a football program, and Friday the school confirmed that. In a...
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ronnie Hickman Preview Indiana
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., center Luke Wypler, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, safety Ronnie Hickman, punter Jesse Mirco and long snapper Mason Arnold met with the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday’s game against Indiana. The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including...
UC Missing Pair of Players Against Cleveland State
Cincinnati takes on Cleveland State at 8 p.m. ET.
2024 CB Karson Hobbs commits to Notre Dame football
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller class of 2024 cornerback Karson Hobbs tweeted Tuesday night that he was decommitting from South Carolina, a pledge he gave back in the summer. And on Wednesday morning, the 6-1, 180-pounder announced his new home. He committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the school that he...
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Cleveland State 0-1; Cincinnati 1-0 The Cleveland State Vikings have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Fifth Third Arena. Cleveland State will be seeking to avenge the 81-62 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 21 of 2017.
Pickerington Central football's Jay Sharrett and Jeff Lomonico have built a strong defense and friendship
The head coach and defensive coordinator have turned the Tigers into one of the better Division I programs in Ohio
