Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks
US President Joe Biden landed in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
Japan vies for 'last chance' as major global chip producer
TOKYO — Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday. The new company Rapidus, which means “quick” in...
German business leaders warn against pulling out of China
BERLIN — A group of top German business executives is warning against withdrawing from China, while acknowledging that it's right for Germany to redefine its relationship with Beijing. The intervention by eight chief executives in an article Thursday for the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung comes as Germany grapples with...
Brittney Griner Is Headed to a Truly Horrific Place
Overcrowding, grueling labor and physical and sexual abuse are all common in these modern versions of Soviet-era Gulags.
