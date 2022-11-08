Newsstand: Notre Dame named FWAA Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week

(Alam/Icon Sportswire)

With Notre Dame winning six of its last seven games and playing its best ball of the season, the Irish could be a fringe New Year’s Six team if they win out, which is wild to think about after the start Marcus Freeman‘s program had to the season.

Will Notre Dame play in the Cheez-It Bowl? Probably not. Don’t let the headline of today’s newsstand confuse you. The Irish aren’t currently projected to play in the Cheez-It Bowl, which was formerly named the Camping World Bowl, which Notre Dame played in following the 2019 season and beat Iowa State.

Rather, this article is about the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) naming Notre Dame the “National Team of the Week” for upsetting No. 4 Clemson 35-14 last Saturday night. The FWAA selects the honors for the Cheez-It Bowl.

“All three phases of the game excelled in the Irish win,” the FWAA press release said. “Logan Diggs (114 yards) and Audric Estimé (104) both eclipsed the century mark on the ground, the first time this season for two Irish rushers to top 100 yards. Notre Dame’s third straight game with 200-plus yards on the ground – it’s 5-0 in such games – came against a Clemson defense giving up only 88 yards per game coming into Saturday as the Irish averaged 5.6 yards per rush.”

By defeating Clemson, Notre Dame won its 27th consecutive regular season game over ACC foes, which includes two victories over Dabo Swinney‘s Tigers.

“It was crazy. You look all over the stadium and there’s green pom poms flying everywhere. It was loud and you could really feel the energy. I loved it.”

