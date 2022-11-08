Read full article on original website
probrewer.com
Cask MCS filler and seamer
Cask MCS Manual 2-head filler and seamer, the V1 of this unit. It can be used to fill bottles or cans of various sizes. We filled off kegs with this machine and modified it to fill 32oz crowlers — though we used a Dixie seamer for crowlers. The filler...
probrewer.com
Dixie Crowler Seamer
Dixie Canning Co seamer tooled for 32oz crowlers. We used it with the filler on our Cask MCS to to produce crowlers. Willing to negotiate on price if you’re interested in buying both!
probrewer.com
2 Pegas growler fillers
Selling 2 Pegas growler fillers. One is for 4 kegs and the other is for 6 kegs. If you are interested shoot me a message can I can send you some pictures. 20 Water St. MindenK0M2K0 Show Phone Number ***** http://boshkungbrewing.com. Contact this listing owner. Please Login or register to...
probrewer.com
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire – $18,000
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire - $18,000 ( $18,000 ) Used 40bbl hot liquor tank from ABS. Direct fire with propane burner currently. Have site glass and all parts (Feet). High quality tank price to move. It does have some calcium build up on the inside, but nothing an acid wash wont take care of. Currently on as skid for easy pick up. Buyer is responsible for shipping.
probrewer.com
Wild Goose Mobile canning line + depal
Wild Goose WGC-250M (4 heads) Mobile Canning Line with De-Pal. Available now. 401 Normandie NordJ2N1W5 Show Phone Number ***** http://farnham-alelager.com. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
probrewer.com
PackLeader ELF-50 labeler $8,880
This is a great machine for applying labels to cans. We purchased it new in January of 2021. Easy to use and has been very reliable. $8,880. Label Type Wrap Around Speed Maximum Dispensing Speed : 52.5’/minute, (16m/minute), 60 cont/minute Maximum Conveyor Speed : 32.8’/minute, (10m/minute), 60 cont/minute Dimensions Dimensions L-W-H : 43.3” x 34.3” x 20” (1100mm x 870mm x 508mm) Maximum Label Size : 4.75” x 11.8” (120mm x 300mm) Maximum Container Width : 6.3” (152.4mm) Conveyor Width : 6” (152.4mm) Spool Diameter : 10” (254mm) Inner Core : 3” (76mm) Power Voltage : 110/220 VAC 50/60 HZ 1 Phase Power in KW : .460 Drive : 2 Phase Stepper Motor Weight Net Weight : Approx 165 lbs (75 kgs) Flexibility The ELF-50’s standard one-button teach product and label sensors can be effortlessly adjusted for various labeling applications. And, with the manual position setting, your labels are placed accurately on the product, each and every time. It’s easy to upgrade the ELF-50 to activate hot-foil printer controls. This integrated feature simplifies label customization and allows the hot-foil printer to work in sync with the labeler to ensure accurate code placement. Thanks to the user-friendly operating interface, changing to different labeling applications for various product sizes and types can be done simply and quickly. Accuracy The ELF-50’s stepper motor essentially counts the “steps” necessary to reach the next label, ensuring fast, accurate label delivery. The ELF-50’s controls are fully synchronized, ensuring that all components run at the same speed. Productivity A production preset function means the machine automatically stops once the predetermined quantity of products has been labeled. The label count feature lets you precisely track progress at any point during the production run. The container/production run counter lets you see the exact production number for the day. The ELF-50 features a battery-free microprocessor control system that maintains default settings and memory even after the machine sits idle for a long period of time. Up to five settings can be stored for future use, so you don’t have to waste time re-entering the necessary information. Practicality The ELF-50 can be easily and conveniently moved to other production areas, allowing for changes in production or products. The ELF-50 is easy to work on and to adjust, putting everything you need at your fingertips with the removal of just a few screws. All Pack Leader USA labelers are made of 304 stainless steel and anodized aluminum. This extremely durable metal is specially treated to guard against rusting and other effects from harsher environments. Compliance All Pack Leader USA labelers are manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and meet the strict ISO 9001 quality control procedures. So, you can have confidence undergoing required quarterly inspections from industry compliance auditors.
probrewer.com
30 BBL Tank for Sale – Premier Stainless
We are selling one of our 30 BBL Tanks from Premier Stainless for $14,000. Please contact Brad if you are interested.
probrewer.com
probrewer.com
Used Homebrew Equipment for sale.
We are selling our used Home Brew equipment. It served us well in the beginning days of brewing for many years. Everything works as intended. All seals, valves, and covers are included. We are asking $1,600 OBO – shipping is the buyer’s responsibility.
probrewer.com
Pitco Double Basket Deep Fryer
Count on the reliability of the Pitco 45C+S to keep up with the dinner rush! The commercial gas fryer is made with a stainless steel tank, door, and front for long lasting durability. The tank holds 42-50 lbs.of oil and can fry about 66.2 lbs. of french fries an hour to keep up with even high-volume operations. Easily control temperatures between +200°F and +400°F with the millivolt controls that also feature an automatic temperature cut off when the unit gets too hot inorder to protect operators. During operation, the standing pilot light provides a ready flame when heat is required and heat baffles are utilized to evenly heat product. Two twin fry baskets are included to hold product and the baskets can then be hung to allow oil to drain. The gas fryer features a front 1-1/4″ NPT drain for quick draining. 6″ adjustable legs.
probrewer.com
7BBL fermenter jacketed
Up for sale is a 7BBL (1000l) fermenter manufactured in Slovenia. It comes with all the valves and gaskets needed to assemble. Tank also offers two cooling zones for faster crashing of product. Manufacturer : SKRLJ. Ships From : Lansing NY United States.
probrewer.com
New Labeler 60 and Check Weigh 60 System from Empire Can Handling
Three craft brewing industry veterans have come together with a combined experience of more than four decades to create a new class of Made- in- America modular canning equipment. They have been around craft beverage canning equipment since the early days, and have now come together to create Empire Can Handling.
probrewer.com
FREE - clear flint glass bottles - 350 ml - pry off
We have six pallets of these bottles from a project that never got off the ground. Each pallet is 3660 bottles. We also have five pallets of unbranded 24-count motherboxes for the bottles, 700 boxes per pallet. Just pay the freight, we’ll load the truck. Manufacturer : Wiegand-Glas. Where...
probrewer.com
Used 50L kegs $40 each
We recently switched to a pay per fill model and are selling our 50L kegs. I purchased them in 2017 from Franke/BLEFA. Seals were replaced and pressure tested before purchase. We used them to self-distro for a few years. Currently we use them for inhouse tasting room beer and will continue to do so. We just don’t need as many since they won’t be in distribution.
probrewer.com
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7200 NEW In Packing Wrap
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7200 NEW In Packing Wrap ( $7,200 ) Extra Tanks Available. Project decided to go with more single wall serving tanks. Photos of Identical Installed tank & Actual Tank in Wrapping. 10 BBL Brite Tank (jacketed) Working pressure 15 psi, Tested 30 psi. SS...
probrewer.com
Entire 1.5 Barrel Brewing System with Fermenters, Brite Tanks and Glycol Chiller ($25,000)
Entire 1.5 Barrel Brewing System with Fermenters, Brite Tanks and Glycol Chiller ($25,000) ( $25,000 ) 1.5 barrel entire brewing system ready for the startup brewery or pilot system. Natural Gas Brewmagic XL brewhouse, 5 SsBrewTech Fermenters, 5 SsBrewTech Brite Tanks, SsBrewTech Glycol Chiller, Brewmagic Wort Chiller and lots of extras.
probrewer.com
100gallon 3 Vessel Brewhouse
Looking for a buyer for our pilot system. This three vessel 100gallon system from Bubba’s Barrels got us through our opening but we’ve since upgraded to a 5bbl electric. 1 x 100 gallon HLT (2 x 5500w element, enclosure and QD cables) 1 x 100 gallon MLT (...
probrewer.com
1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !!
1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !! ( $34 ) 1/2 and 1/6 barrel kegs for sale! We bought these kegs brand new from Deutsche Beverage Technology and put them into service in 2015. Brand new, we paid $107 per 1/2 barrel and $71 per 1/6 barrel keg.
probrewer.com
Metalcraft 900 Gallon Stainless Steel Tote
I am selling these Metalcraft 900 Gallon Stainless Steel Totes. I have a total of 6 units. These are open top units. They have glycol / steam jackets and thermowell ports. The jacket has a maximum operating temperature up to 350 degrees and a maximum pressure of 100 psi. These were custom made and were well over $10,000 new.
probrewer.com
Online Auction: Fourth Creek Brewery (ends 11/15/22)
Online Only Auction – Fourth Creek Brewery Equipment. Mojonnier 310 Gallon Dairy Tank (used for mash) with pallet jack. Psycho Brew 2.5 Barrel/100 Gallon Kettles (No Pump) Made in Michigan-Uses Natural Gas. XpressFill 4400 Can Filler Machine. 4-Tap Jockey Box. CPE Heat Exchange. Keg Washing Cart. Barrell Filling Wand.
