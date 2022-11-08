Read full article on original website
Dixie Crowler Seamer
Dixie Canning Co seamer tooled for 32oz crowlers. We used it with the filler on our Cask MCS to to produce crowlers. Willing to negotiate on price if you’re interested in buying both!
Pitco Double Basket Deep Fryer
Count on the reliability of the Pitco 45C+S to keep up with the dinner rush! The commercial gas fryer is made with a stainless steel tank, door, and front for long lasting durability. The tank holds 42-50 lbs.of oil and can fry about 66.2 lbs. of french fries an hour to keep up with even high-volume operations. Easily control temperatures between +200°F and +400°F with the millivolt controls that also feature an automatic temperature cut off when the unit gets too hot inorder to protect operators. During operation, the standing pilot light provides a ready flame when heat is required and heat baffles are utilized to evenly heat product. Two twin fry baskets are included to hold product and the baskets can then be hung to allow oil to drain. The gas fryer features a front 1-1/4″ NPT drain for quick draining. 6″ adjustable legs.
Used Homebrew Equipment for sale.
We are selling our used Home Brew equipment. It served us well in the beginning days of brewing for many years. Everything works as intended. All seals, valves, and covers are included. We are asking $1,600 OBO – shipping is the buyer’s responsibility.
30 BBL Tank for Sale – Premier Stainless
We are selling one of our 30 BBL Tanks from Premier Stainless for $14,000. Please contact Brad if you are interested.
Complete Pilot Brewery
2-Pump Glycol Chiller (for all tanks) Additional Photos by request. Sold all together, not willing to separate. Buyer responsible for removal & transport of all equipment.
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire – $18,000
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire - $18,000 ( $18,000 ) Used 40bbl hot liquor tank from ABS. Direct fire with propane burner currently. Have site glass and all parts (Feet). High quality tank price to move. It does have some calcium build up on the inside, but nothing an acid wash wont take care of. Currently on as skid for easy pick up. Buyer is responsible for shipping.
7BBL fermenter jacketed
Up for sale is a 7BBL (1000l) fermenter manufactured in Slovenia. It comes with all the valves and gaskets needed to assemble. Tank also offers two cooling zones for faster crashing of product. Manufacturer : SKRLJ. Ships From : Lansing NY United States.
FREE - clear flint glass bottles - 350 ml - pry off
We have six pallets of these bottles from a project that never got off the ground. Each pallet is 3660 bottles. We also have five pallets of unbranded 24-count motherboxes for the bottles, 700 boxes per pallet. Just pay the freight, we’ll load the truck. Manufacturer : Wiegand-Glas. Where...
Cask MCS filler and seamer
Cask MCS Manual 2-head filler and seamer, the V1 of this unit. It can be used to fill bottles or cans of various sizes. We filled off kegs with this machine and modified it to fill 32oz crowlers — though we used a Dixie seamer for crowlers. The filler...
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7200 NEW In Packing Wrap
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7200 NEW In Packing Wrap ( $7,200 ) Extra Tanks Available. Project decided to go with more single wall serving tanks. Photos of Identical Installed tank & Actual Tank in Wrapping. 10 BBL Brite Tank (jacketed) Working pressure 15 psi, Tested 30 psi. SS...
1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !!
1/2 and 1/6 Barrel Used Kegs AS LOW AS $34 each !! ( $34 ) 1/2 and 1/6 barrel kegs for sale! We bought these kegs brand new from Deutsche Beverage Technology and put them into service in 2015. Brand new, we paid $107 per 1/2 barrel and $71 per 1/6 barrel keg.
Entire 1.5 Barrel Brewing System with Fermenters, Brite Tanks and Glycol Chiller ($25,000)
Entire 1.5 Barrel Brewing System with Fermenters, Brite Tanks and Glycol Chiller ($25,000) ( $25,000 ) 1.5 barrel entire brewing system ready for the startup brewery or pilot system. Natural Gas Brewmagic XL brewhouse, 5 SsBrewTech Fermenters, 5 SsBrewTech Brite Tanks, SsBrewTech Glycol Chiller, Brewmagic Wort Chiller and lots of extras.
Turbo Air Condensing Unit for walk-In fridge
7.5 HP, Medium Temperature Condensing Unit With Scroll Compressor 208-230V/3Ph/60HzBlue anti-corrosion-fin increases the life span of the coil. Seamless inner groove copper tube increases the heat exchange rate by reducing the space between the fin and copper tube. Highest quality compressor in the world. Head pressure control stabilizes the freezing of liquid line, minimizes formation of flash gas to increase efficiency of the system, and prevents compressor damage by controlling high pressure. Experienced engineers have designed the system for maximum efficiency. Fan Blades : Specifically matched with motors and coil for maximum air movement and cooling. Control box is designed for easy installation. Low pressure control is adjustable. All the parts are compliant with industry standards and interchangeable with readily available parts. Wiring : Easily accessible. Compressor comes with a wiring harness that is manufactured with connections that will not come loose with vibration.Control box and service valves are located outside for easy service. Base : Heavy duty steel. Legs are 2-1/6” tallCabinet : Prepainted with galvanized body. Protects against corrosion.All products carry UL, cUL, ISO 9001 approvals.
Metalcraft 900 Gallon Stainless Steel Tote
I am selling these Metalcraft 900 Gallon Stainless Steel Totes. I have a total of 6 units. These are open top units. They have glycol / steam jackets and thermowell ports. The jacket has a maximum operating temperature up to 350 degrees and a maximum pressure of 100 psi. These were custom made and were well over $10,000 new.
