Count on the reliability of the Pitco 45C+S to keep up with the dinner rush! The commercial gas fryer is made with a stainless steel tank, door, and front for long lasting durability. The tank holds 42-50 lbs.of oil and can fry about 66.2 lbs. of french fries an hour to keep up with even high-volume operations. Easily control temperatures between +200°F and +400°F with the millivolt controls that also feature an automatic temperature cut off when the unit gets too hot inorder to protect operators. During operation, the standing pilot light provides a ready flame when heat is required and heat baffles are utilized to evenly heat product. Two twin fry baskets are included to hold product and the baskets can then be hung to allow oil to drain. The gas fryer features a front 1-1/4″ NPT drain for quick draining. 6″ adjustable legs.

1 DAY AGO