Jefferson County, OR

kbnd.com

Jefferson County Elects First Time Commissioner

MADRAS, OR -- A political newcomer is heading to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. With nearly 60-percent of the vote, Mark Wunsch defeated two-term incumbent Commissioner Mae Huston on Tuesday. He attributes the win to his background, “I think my big focus was ag and natural resources. And the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Irrigation district election results

The most important race not on the general Jefferson County ballot : NUID Board While Oregon voters elected a new governor, Jefferson County elected a new commissioner, Madras and Culver elected new mayors on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that same day a quieter, but equally if not more important election took place for board member of the North Unit Irrigation District. Only the district's approximately 900 patrons could vote and they chose to retain Vern Bare on the board and elected new member Ryan Feigner. In recent years, the drought and environmental pressures have elevated the importance of this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Elections Results 2022

Early election results show Lepin for Madras Mayor, Wunsch for commissioner. Culver Mayor race too close to callAfter counting ballots past midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Jefferson County Clerk's office has released updated election results. As of 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Jefferson County has 57.4% of voters reporting. In the race for Madras mayor, Mike Lepin has taken the lead with 31.2% of the votes. Three mayoral candidates, Lepin, Johnston and Montgomery, gathered together to view the results. As Lepin saw the results, he said it hadn't quite hit him yet. "I'm feeling...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again

Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Flags placed in Bend for veterans killed in Safeway shooting

The two victims in the August Safeway shooting in Bend were honored Friday for Veterans Day. Flags for Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr., who both served in the Army, were placed on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. One of the people rolling out the flags was Riley Latta. The...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend dental office offers free services to veterans

One Bend dental office wraps up its veterans program Friday. Alpenglow Dental provides services and treatments for veterans who sign up for their program throughout the year. The treatment is worth approximately $45,000 total, but it’s given to vets for free. The dental office sees it as a way...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds

The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state. A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members. Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested

A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way to Central Oregon. The Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. There will be a gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze The post Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Defense rests on Day 5 of Ian Cranston murder trial

The defense rested its case in the Ian Cranston murder trial Thursday — Day 5 of the trial — after calling its final witness to the stand. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend last September.
BEND, OR

