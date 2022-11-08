Read full article on original website
kbnd.com
Jefferson County Elects First Time Commissioner
MADRAS, OR -- A political newcomer is heading to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. With nearly 60-percent of the vote, Mark Wunsch defeated two-term incumbent Commissioner Mae Huston on Tuesday. He attributes the win to his background, “I think my big focus was ag and natural resources. And the...
Irrigation district election results
The most important race not on the general Jefferson County ballot : NUID Board While Oregon voters elected a new governor, Jefferson County elected a new commissioner, Madras and Culver elected new mayors on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that same day a quieter, but equally if not more important election took place for board member of the North Unit Irrigation District. Only the district's approximately 900 patrons could vote and they chose to retain Vern Bare on the board and elected new member Ryan Feigner. In recent years, the drought and environmental pressures have elevated the importance of this...
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night. According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The...
Elections Results 2022
Early election results show Lepin for Madras Mayor, Wunsch for commissioner. Culver Mayor race too close to callAfter counting ballots past midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Jefferson County Clerk's office has released updated election results. As of 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Jefferson County has 57.4% of voters reporting. In the race for Madras mayor, Mike Lepin has taken the lead with 31.2% of the votes. Three mayoral candidates, Lepin, Johnston and Montgomery, gathered together to view the results. As Lepin saw the results, he said it hadn't quite hit him yet. "I'm feeling...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
KXL
Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again
Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
Channel 6000
Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras Saturday evening closed U.S. Highway 26 at Northwest Poplar Street and the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 for several hours, authorities said. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours appeared first on KTVZ.
1 arrested, 1 on the run after double homicide in Clackamas County
Authorities have identified two suspects after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle in October, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Flags placed in Bend for veterans killed in Safeway shooting
The two victims in the August Safeway shooting in Bend were honored Friday for Veterans Day. Flags for Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr., who both served in the Army, were placed on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. One of the people rolling out the flags was Riley Latta. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend dental office offers free services to veterans
One Bend dental office wraps up its veterans program Friday. Alpenglow Dental provides services and treatments for veterans who sign up for their program throughout the year. The treatment is worth approximately $45,000 total, but it’s given to vets for free. The dental office sees it as a way...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend PD survey asks residents about public safety concerns, officers’ work
Bend Police is asking residents in an online survey asking them about their public safety concerns. The survey was emailed to some people this week “asks about local public safety issues, our officers’ work over the past year, and your priorities for the coming year.”. Bend PD says...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds
The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state. A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members. Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade...
centraloregondaily.com
Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested
A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way to Central Oregon. The Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. There will be a gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze The post Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Wheeler County Rattlers: 3 tiny Oregon towns for one 6-man HS football team
In the tiniest of the tiny Oregon towns, high school football is still very much a part of the fabric of the community. It may not be traditional 11-man football. It’s not 8-man — that’s reserved for the “big” little towns. It’s 6-man football. And...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Defense rests on Day 5 of Ian Cranston murder trial
The defense rested its case in the Ian Cranston murder trial Thursday — Day 5 of the trial — after calling its final witness to the stand. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend last September.
KTVZ
Hundreds of families come to the Fill Your Pantry event to stock up on bulk, locally grown items
The Deschutes County Fairgrounds was busy on Saturday. The Fill Your Pantry event took over the OSU-Extension parking lot. Hundreds of families came, with wagons and carts in tow. It was a chance for people to stock up at bulk discount prices on locally grown items -- from vegetables to fruits to even flowers.
