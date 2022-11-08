Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
Tostones With Creamy Green Sauce
According to former BA staffer Carla Lalli Music, this tostones recipe is the ultimate party flex. But you don’t need to wait for a special occasion to make the double-fried, extra-crispy plantains and dunk them into their spicy cilantro dipping sauce (or a classic mojo). Popular in much of Latin America and the Caribbean, patacones, as they’re also called, are excellent for any party appetizer spread or as a side dish.
Epicurious
I Sniffed Every Pine-Scented Dish Soap So You Don’t Have To
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” is a thing I’ve been known to belt out in Target when I notice that the Mrs. Meyers Iowa Pine dish soap has finally hit shelves for the holiday season, which usually happens sometime in early November. I’m a sucker for the smell, which is sweet and spicy with notes of cedar, fir, and, well, a little soap. And until I sniffed every pine-scented dish soap I could get my hands on this fall, it was the official smell of Christmas around my house, too. But now I have a new favorite, as well as a few new less-festive options to use after the holidays.
Epicurious
Sweet Corn Buttermilk Biscuits
I don’t know how else to say it—I think these sweet corn biscuits are perfect. And my partner, Ben, who is from the South and very picky about biscuits, thankfully agrees. They are flaky, tender, and imbued with the sunny spirit of sweet corn. Freeze-dried sweet corn works its magic here, adding all the sweetness you need.
Epicurious
Nothing Says Thanksgiving Like a Spreadsheet
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, stop everything. Before you decide which mashed potatoes to make, or which taper candles to buy for the center of the table, you need a plan. No—I’m not talking about a plan for how you’ll get it all done. I mean a plan for how you’re going to plan it all.
Epicurious
Ricotta, Blueberry, and Fig Pound Cake
Good ricotta is at once unctuous and pillowy, mildly sweet and buttery—kind of the essence of fresh dairy. It makes perfect sense in a pound cake–style loaf, and it makes perfect sense with vanilla, blueberries, and figs. These ingredients together make something magical, and the lavender color of the freeze-dried blueberries adds to the overall supernatural effect. This cake is subtly sweetened with dried figs, crunchy dried apples, and the blueberries, plus the ricotta.
Epicurious
Peking Chicken Is Easier Than Duck, Better Than Turkey
Preparing Peking duck well requires patience and practice. But once you get the hang of it, you’ll be rewarded with a crisp, lacquered bird that easily becomes the centerpiece of a meal once you add some soft Chinese pancakes, scallions, cucumbers, and hoisin sauce. This project is an annual holiday tradition for my husband and me, and through trial and error we’ve slowly figured out the best way to prepare a bird that’s tender and flavorful, with a skin that crackles when you bite into it.
Epicurious
Basic Bulgogi
A staple of Korean barbecue, bulgogi translates to “fire meat” (a direct link to the tradition of making it by grilling marinated beef over charcoal). This bulgogi recipe, which requires minimal prep time and is endlessly adaptable, is designed to be pan-fried on a stovetop. The hot-sweet-salty bulgogi marinade pairs well with beef, chicken, or pork—for a vegetarian version, try this recipe with eggplant. In short: It’s an excellent weeknight main dish to keep in your back pocket.
Epicurious
Banoffee Pie
I’m always surprised when the British assume that banoffee pie is an American recipe. In fact, it was invented in the 1970s at a hotel in East Sussex. Perhaps this misnomer came from the fact that supermarkets in the 1980s sold it under the moniker “American pie.” Either way, this easy dessert has become a modern British classic. It involves very little cooking and is more of an assembly job, layering a crust made with digestive biscuits, such as McVitie’s, with caramel, sliced bananas, and whipped cream. It just needs time to firm up in the fridge, then it’s perfect for serving to any crowd.
Comments / 0