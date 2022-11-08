“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” is a thing I’ve been known to belt out in Target when I notice that the Mrs. Meyers Iowa Pine dish soap has finally hit shelves for the holiday season, which usually happens sometime in early November. I’m a sucker for the smell, which is sweet and spicy with notes of cedar, fir, and, well, a little soap. And until I sniffed every pine-scented dish soap I could get my hands on this fall, it was the official smell of Christmas around my house, too. But now I have a new favorite, as well as a few new less-festive options to use after the holidays.

