ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
foxwilmington.com

Newly elected New Hanover County Board of Education members hopeful for positive change in the near future

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In a surprise sweep on election night, Republicans claimed all four open school board seats, ousting two incumbents. Three new faces will join the New Hanover County Board of Education in December. The only incumbent returning is Pete Wildeboer, with Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu losing their bids for re-election.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Alleged voter intimidation reported at some New Hanover County polling sites

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several complaints have been filed during the 2022 General Election throughout the state, but most have been submitted in New Hanover County. All of those involved intimidation at polling sites. Two potential voter intimidation incidents were reported to the State Board of Elections,...
Bladen Journal

Bladen County 2022 midterm election results

ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was terminated from her job as a detention officer for Brunswick County after she was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration on November 6. Amelia Apple, a 21-year-old resident of Ash, joined the sheriff’s office in June of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Board Denies Byrd Statement

Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WITN

Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy