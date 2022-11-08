Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Newly elected New Hanover County Board of Education members hopeful for positive change in the near future
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In a surprise sweep on election night, Republicans claimed all four open school board seats, ousting two incumbents. Three new faces will join the New Hanover County Board of Education in December. The only incumbent returning is Pete Wildeboer, with Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu losing their bids for re-election.
WECT
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Alleged voter intimidation reported at some New Hanover County polling sites
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several complaints have been filed during the 2022 General Election throughout the state, but most have been submitted in New Hanover County. All of those involved intimidation at polling sites. Two potential voter intimidation incidents were reported to the State Board of Elections,...
Bladen County 2022 midterm election results
ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WECT
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Edward Walton, a former physician assistant at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, was reprimanded by the North Carolina Medical Board after providing Ambien to minors. “On November 8, 2021, Mr. Walton provided and allowed his ex-stepdaughters and three of their friends who were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
foxwilmington.com
Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was terminated from her job as a detention officer for Brunswick County after she was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration on November 6. Amelia Apple, a 21-year-old resident of Ash, joined the sheriff’s office in June of...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WECT
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because...
foxwilmington.com
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
WITN
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
Centre Daily
Teen vanished from North Carolina six days ago. Now, police suspect foul play
A teenager was last seen in North Carolina six days ago — and now, police suspect foul play in her disappearance. Miyonna Jones, 16, was spotted along South 7th Street in Wilmington before she vanished early Nov. 1, according to the city’s police department. Almost one week later,...
WITN
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy. The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street. Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles...
