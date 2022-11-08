ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games

Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
Possible intermediate schools in Abilene ISD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District is considering bringing intermediate schools to the city by researching what elementary schools do to consolidate and turn into 5th and 6th grade campuses. A current plan called for the elementary schools in Abilene to be reduced from 13 to 9. The four schools chosen are […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area

Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene

It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
Nearly 400 traffic stops made following Abilene police increased enforcement, most for speeding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 400 traffic stops resulting in more than 300 citations have been conducted since Abilene police began increasing enforcement in September. Since the safe driving campaign began, officers have pulled over 385 drivers, issued 309 citations (271 of which were for speeding), and made 3 arrests. This increased enforcement is in […]
Crime Reports: Random suspect shoots occupied Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block Alisons Way – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect stole […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman reports son stole $800 from her with intent to Defraud, Harm Elderly

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleMore than $400 worth of […]
