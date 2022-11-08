Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons SLP Graduate Program Participates in Abilene Buddy WalkHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games
Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
Hilarious Alternatives for Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s New Logo
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their new log recently. And while I think it's a really good logo, I felt compelled to offer up some alternative logos that could have also worked. Keep in mind, this is all in fun. I'm not trying to get the City of...
Possible intermediate schools in Abilene ISD
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District is considering bringing intermediate schools to the city by researching what elementary schools do to consolidate and turn into 5th and 6th grade campuses. A current plan called for the elementary schools in Abilene to be reduced from 13 to 9. The four schools chosen are […]
Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announces he is not running for reelection
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams has announced he is not going to run for reelection. During a meeting Thursday morning, Mayor Williams confirmed he is not going to seek a third term in 2023, saying it’s time to “pass the baton” so he can spend time with his family. He was last […]
‘Tis The Season In Abilene: 5 Ways For Texans To Give Back During The Holidays
For many of us, this season of the year is an opportunity to "give thanks" by giving back to our community in some form or another. Some do this through financial gifts, others with time or expertise. Collectively it can really make a difference. It's something I especially appreciate about this time of year.
Popular Downtown Abilene restaurant reopens a month after ‘closing indefinitely’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene hotspot, The Local, is reopening for business on Veterans Day, after being closed for a month due to ‘impacts of COVID.’ In a Facebook post from October, the restaurant said: “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what to do […]
Comedian Kevin Farley Brings the Laughs to Abilene November 18th
Michael Aaron Comedy and Black Plumbing are bringing in a comedian that has been tickling our funny bones for three decades. Get ready to laugh until you cry when Kevin Farley comes to The Zone later this month. Kevin Farley, who is the brother of the late great comedian Chris...
It’s Mission Thanksgiving Time Once Again In the Big Country
It's that special time of year again when the weather is cooler, the days are shorter, and my heart is filled with love for everyone. Yes, I'm alluding to the fact that Mission Thanksgiving is right around the corner on November 18th at Arrow Ford 4001 S 1st St. Mission...
Report: Adult enters Abilene middle school to seek shelter after student lets her inside
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An adult woman was able to enter an Abilene middle school to seek shelter after a student let her inside Monday. Abilene Independent School District staff confirm the 29-year-old woman, who is a former student, was let inside Madison Middle School when a current student held a door open for her […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
The Abilene Zoo is Reporting the Passing of Macho the Rhino Earlier Today
Recently while at the Abilene Zoo celebrating "Boo at the Zoo" I got to see Macho the Rhino briefly and while he looked to have a smile on his face none of us knew that he was not feeling 100%. Nonetheless, this morning we received the sad news from Clayton Carabajal from the Abilene Zoo.
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area
Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene
It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
The Fire and Ice Feast Fundraiser Helps The Volunteer Fire Departments
It's back and boy do we need it, the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast will take place this year and will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, 2023, in beautiful Buffalo Gap. This is a fundraiser that benefits the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Departments that are in Lawn, Tuscola, Jim Ned, and Moro.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to find witness in lottery ticket theft investigation
Editor’s note: This woman is no longer considered to be wanted for questioning ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are looking for a woman who may be a witness in a lottery ticket theft investigation. Police circulated pictures of this woman and a man on social media Wednesday, saying, “detectives need to identify and contact […]
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
Nearly 400 traffic stops made following Abilene police increased enforcement, most for speeding
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 400 traffic stops resulting in more than 300 citations have been conducted since Abilene police began increasing enforcement in September. Since the safe driving campaign began, officers have pulled over 385 drivers, issued 309 citations (271 of which were for speeding), and made 3 arrests. This increased enforcement is in […]
Crime Reports: Random suspect shoots occupied Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block Alisons Way – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect stole […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman reports son stole $800 from her with intent to Defraud, Harm Elderly
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleMore than $400 worth of […]
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0