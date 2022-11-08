Read full article on original website
New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month
New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
Wicked Waves On Duluth’s Canal Walkway Thursday
DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says with large waves, the walkway next to the canal filled up Thursday next to the Lift Bridge - and for good reason!. Thanks to the low-pressure overhead and strong northeast winds, the level of Lake Superior rose a foot...
Vote Now And Help Duluth’s Bentleyville Earn National Holiday Lights Honor
The Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa himself skydives into the popular attraction at 4:55 p.m. It's a great Northland holiday tradition and one that has earned national recognition. Even though they're not yet open to the public, USA TODAY...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location
DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
WDIO-TV
Trying out Lulu’s Pizza during Eat Downtown week
Opening in downtown Duluth back in February of 2020, Lulu’s Pizza has been offering interesting twists on the classic Pizza. The restaurant is now featured in Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall restaurant week alongside 11 other restaurants. Co-Owner Conner Riley says the Lulu’s Pizza has been busy...
Tracking the Edmund Fitzgerald Through the November Storm
Forty-seven years ago on Nov. 9, 1975, the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald set sail on her final journey across Lake Superior, carrying 29 men and over 26,000 long tons of taconite pellets. The crew left port at Superior, Wisconsin, at 2:30 p.m. and was later joined by the S.S. Arthur M....
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival Event Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival that was planned for Wednesday at the Bentleyville Tour of Lights was canceled thanks to the bad weather in the evening. The event at Bayfront would have allowed people to step inside the showpiece Christmas tree just for the day....
FOX 21 Online
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
Atlas Obscura
Bob Dylan's Childhood Home
Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, but spent his formative years 70 miles away in the small mining town of Hibbing. The son of an appliance salesman, this aspiring musician relocated to Minneapolis when he was 18, and then to New York City, where he entered the folk scene as Bob Dylan and earn the moniker “spokesperson of a generation” before recording “Like a Rolling Stone,” widely regarded as one of the greatest rock-‘n’-roll songs of all time.
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
WDIO-TV
Service change at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing
There’s been a change in service at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing. The airport authority says there are upcoming flight reductions. Right now, they have 12 arrival and departures each week to Minneapolis St. Paul. Starting December 1st, there will only be seven. So one plane will come...
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
trfradio.com
Snow and Ice Contributed to Single Vehicle Accident
Snow and ice covered roads contributed to a single vehicle accident where a Mcgregor area woman was injured in Aitkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Fayth Lynn Nelson, 36, was injured when the southbound 2000 Chevy Silverado she was driving left Highway 169, at 405th Lane in Morrison Township and entered the ditch.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
FOX 21 Online
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
103.7 THE LOON
