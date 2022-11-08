ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Wicked Waves On Duluth’s Canal Walkway Thursday

DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says with large waves, the walkway next to the canal filled up Thursday next to the Lift Bridge - and for good reason!. Thanks to the low-pressure overhead and strong northeast winds, the level of Lake Superior rose a foot...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Trying out Lulu’s Pizza during Eat Downtown week

Opening in downtown Duluth back in February of 2020, Lulu’s Pizza has been offering interesting twists on the classic Pizza. The restaurant is now featured in Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall restaurant week alongside 11 other restaurants. Co-Owner Conner Riley says the Lulu’s Pizza has been busy...
DULUTH, MN
B105

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival Event Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival that was planned for Wednesday at the Bentleyville Tour of Lights was canceled thanks to the bad weather in the evening. The event at Bayfront would have allowed people to step inside the showpiece Christmas tree just for the day....
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
DULUTH, MN
Atlas Obscura

Bob Dylan's Childhood Home

Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, but spent his formative years 70 miles away in the small mining town of Hibbing. The son of an appliance salesman, this aspiring musician relocated to Minneapolis when he was 18, and then to New York City, where he entered the folk scene as Bob Dylan and earn the moniker “spokesperson of a generation” before recording “Like a Rolling Stone,” widely regarded as one of the greatest rock-‘n’-roll songs of all time.
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Service change at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing

There’s been a change in service at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing. The airport authority says there are upcoming flight reductions. Right now, they have 12 arrival and departures each week to Minneapolis St. Paul. Starting December 1st, there will only be seven. So one plane will come...
HIBBING, MN
trfradio.com

Snow and Ice Contributed to Single Vehicle Accident

Snow and ice covered roads contributed to a single vehicle accident where a Mcgregor area woman was injured in Aitkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Fayth Lynn Nelson, 36, was injured when the southbound 2000 Chevy Silverado she was driving left Highway 169, at 405th Lane in Morrison Township and entered the ditch.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
96.7 The River

Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case

CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
CARLTON, MN
