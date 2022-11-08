Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestlingrumors.net
And NEW! Former WWE Star Wins First World Title
He who hath the gold. Titles have been the focal point of wrestling since the sport began, as wrestlers want to be seen as the best. The easiest way to be recognized as such is to hold a big shiny belt after beating the former champion. There have been a lot of titles throughout wrestling’s history and now one of the most famous, as well as important, has changed hands.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Management Aware Of Braun Strowman’s “Very Real” Backstage Heat
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is no stranger to stirring up controversy on social media, and in the past week, he’s ruffled feathers backstage in WWE. After defeating Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the behemoth took to Twitter to brag about their size and chastise “floppy floppers,” taking a shot at smaller wrestlers who perform more acrobatic moves in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE’s Scarlett Reportedly Involved In Incident With Fan At Live Event
Get them out. There are all kinds of things that come together to make a wrestling show work, but arguably the most important part would be the fans themselves. A wrestling show is only so interesting without people there to watch and interact with the wrestlers. Unfortunately there are incidents of wrestlers being mistreated by fans and that was the case again this weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
Round Three: Here’s What WWE Reportedly Has Planned For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III
It’s a different way to go. Wrestling matches need to be well built up in order to make them feel more special. Any two wrestlers can go to a ring and have a competent match but it takes some extra care to have a memorable one. WWE has a tendency to build things up well and that is what they are trying to do again for an upcoming match, albeit in a different way than before.
wrestlingrumors.net
New Home? Important Streaming Trend Could Shake Up AEW And WWE Television Deals
That’s a good sign. Wrestling is in a weird place when compared to mainstream sports. While wrestling is certainly an athletic endeavor, it is closer to a performance than a competition. At the same time, wrestling has quite the audience and that is something that can bring in quite a bit of money. Now the two biggest wrestling companies in the United States might be ready to use their audience to bring in a lot more money.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: SmackDown Star Out Of Action Three Months Following Surgery
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that can slow down a wrestler’s career. You never know when you are going to see someone put on the sidelines with something that comes out of absolutely nowhere but it does happen occasionally. That is the situation with a WWE star, who suffered an injury that might not seem serious but is going to keep her out of action for a good while.
wrestlingrumors.net
That Kind Of Story: WWE Teases Using Real Life Relationship As Storyline
Art imitates life. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestling storyline, but one of the most effective is to have something based in real life. It adds a different dimension to the story and that is something that you cannot manufacture most of the time. WWE does this on occasion and they seem to be doing it again with a storyline involving a pair of wrestlers on the same show.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022
Well there’s no Mike Tyson this week so we’re already on a downgrade. The Full Gear Tournament continues this week and that means we’ll be getting to see what they have planned for the next round. Other than that, Jungle Boy is here for a challenge to Luchasaurus, which he announced on Dynamite instead of just making the challenge there for whatever reason. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s Back: Wrestling World Reacts To Saraya’s In-Ring Return
It was a special moment. There are a lot of reasons for a wrestler to have to leave the ring earlier than expected, with injuries or medical issues often being near the top of the list. It can be devastating to see someone have to retire early but every now and then, you see someone get to come back to the ring after retirement. Now we are seeing it again and the wrestling world is reacting.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sarah Logan Makes Her Return To WWE Programming
She’s back! Tonight on Smackdown, Sarah Logan made her return to WWE after being away from regular programming for over two years. Logan had been teased in recent vignettes with The Viking Raiders, and officially allied herself with the team on tonight’s show. You can see a clip...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar appears on 11/10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling
During a backstage segment on the Thursday, November 10, 2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS-TV, former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared. When watching the segment closely, you can can see Morrison in the background of the segment with interaction between Tommy Dreamer and Steve Maclin. Morrison was not acknowledged by anyone in the segment or by the IMPACT Wrestling commentary team, which is Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt (former WWE Superstar Aiden English).
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Could Bring Back Two Former Champions To Work With Bray Wyatt
He has them in mind. WWE’s roster has been changing a lot in recent months and there is nothing to indicate that those changes are slowing down. Several former stars have returned to the company and it can be fascinating to see who comes back next. One of the biggest names to return is now looking for some help and it turns out he has some people in mind.
