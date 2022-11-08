Read full article on original website
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
PWMania
Backstage News on Two Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning to Align With Bray Wyatt
As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of signing multiple free agents, and Bo Dallas is one of the names that has been mentioned. There has also been speculation that Bray Wyatt might one day establish a group known as the “Wyatt 6,” in which Dallas would play a role.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Management Aware Of Braun Strowman’s “Very Real” Backstage Heat
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is no stranger to stirring up controversy on social media, and in the past week, he’s ruffled feathers backstage in WWE. After defeating Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the behemoth took to Twitter to brag about their size and chastise “floppy floppers,” taking a shot at smaller wrestlers who perform more acrobatic moves in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Furious Over Austin Theory’s Failed Money In The Bank Cash In
You never know what’s going to happen during Monday Night Raw, and last week Seth Rollins held an open challenge for his United States Championship. During the main event segment Bobby Lashley destroyed Seth Rollins before the match could begin. Austin Theory apparently saw that as the perfect opportunity...
wrestlingrumors.net
And NEW! Former WWE Star Wins First World Title
He who hath the gold. Titles have been the focal point of wrestling since the sport began, as wrestlers want to be seen as the best. The easiest way to be recognized as such is to hold a big shiny belt after beating the former champion. There have been a lot of titles throughout wrestling’s history and now one of the most famous, as well as important, has changed hands.
Yardbarker
WWE star not expected back on TV until next year
Tommaso Ciampa will be on the sidelines for the rest of this year. Last month, Ciampa revealed that he underwent surgery on his hip labrum. Pwinsider.com reported today, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”. Ciampa was last seen in action at a September...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown
The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off the build for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event for the blue brand, and it looks like an interesting name was backstage. Fightful Select reports that former United States Champion Bobby Roode was backstage at this week’s SmackDown...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022
Well there’s no Mike Tyson this week so we’re already on a downgrade. The Full Gear Tournament continues this week and that means we’ll be getting to see what they have planned for the next round. Other than that, Jungle Boy is here for a challenge to Luchasaurus, which he announced on Dynamite instead of just making the challenge there for whatever reason. Let’s get to it.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dragged For Giving Matt Hardy Brain Damage
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, having constantly reinvented himself over the years. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. Still, Hardy’s recent stint in AEW has some worried about how Tony Khan booked him. Matt...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Blasts Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, “What A Joke!”
Can’t they all just get along? There have been all kinds of stars throughout the history of WWE, with only a small handful reaching the top of the company. It means a lot to see one of those stars becoming all time legends, meaning they are remembered long after they hang up their boots. At the same time though, not all legends get along and that is the case again, with one having something to say about the other.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: SmackDown Star Out Of Action Three Months Following Surgery
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that can slow down a wrestler’s career. You never know when you are going to see someone put on the sidelines with something that comes out of absolutely nowhere but it does happen occasionally. That is the situation with a WWE star, who suffered an injury that might not seem serious but is going to keep her out of action for a good while.
wrestletalk.com
Controversy Surrounding Released Star’s WWE Return
Another released WWE star made their return on last night’s (November 11) episode of SmackDown, when Sarah Logan returned to WWE. Sarah had been shown in vignettes hyping up the return of the Viking Raiders in recent weeks, and they finally made their mark on last night’s show.
wrestlingrumors.net
New Home? Important Streaming Trend Could Shake Up AEW And WWE Television Deals
That’s a good sign. Wrestling is in a weird place when compared to mainstream sports. While wrestling is certainly an athletic endeavor, it is closer to a performance than a competition. At the same time, wrestling has quite the audience and that is something that can bring in quite a bit of money. Now the two biggest wrestling companies in the United States might be ready to use their audience to bring in a lot more money.
