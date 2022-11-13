College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022

College football bowl season is fast approaching as the regular season turns to the month of November with conference and playoff races heating up.

In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 winning percentage.

Bowl Season requires a total of 82 teams to fill the current 41 bowl games scheduled for the postseason. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent towards its number of bowl eligible victories.

College football bowl eligible teams

Entering Week 12

AAC (6): Cincinnati, East Carolina, Tulane, UCF, Houston, SMU

ACC (9): Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Florida State, Wake Forest, Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Pittsburgh

Big 12 (6): TCU, Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, Baylor

Big Ten (8): Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Purdue

Conference USA (3): UTSA, North Texas, Western Kentucky

Independents (3): Notre Dame, Liberty, UConn

MAC (3): Ohio, Toledo, Eastern Michigan

Mountain West (6): Boise State, San Jose State, Wyoming, Air Force, Fresno State, San Diego State

Pac-12 (7): USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, UCLA, Oregon State, Washington State

SEC (9): Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Florida

Sun Belt (3): Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Troy

Total bowl eligible teams: 63

Teams ineligible for Bowl Season

No such luck for these schools, which are no longer able to become eligible for a bowl game because of low win totals and the mathematical inability to get to six wins due to the number of games on their schedules.

— Akron

— Charlotte

— Colorado

— Hawaii

— Northwestern

— UMass

— South Florida

— Nevada

— New Mexico

— Virginia Tech

— Colorado State

