Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000
Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
10 Crazy Things You Will Only See In Louisiana [PHOTOS]
This is a post filled with funny pics that remind me of things you will only see in Louisiana. This is a cool state to call home, there is no doubt about it. We got the best food, the best parties, and the most festivals. We are home to original music and international music such as Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music. What more could you ask for?
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
Louisiana Patiently Waits for ‘Gumbo Weather’ to Arrive Tomorrow
Gumbo weather is set to make its triumphant return to Louisiana late tonight and early Saturday as one of the strongest cold fronts of the season, at least so far, pushes across the state. If you're not familiar with gumbo weather, welcome to Louisiana, you're obviously not from around here.
Powerball Grand Prize Winner Announced!
Welp, someone did it! After three months of waiting, since August. We now have a winner of the largest Powerball prize ever. The Monday drawing was delayed due to one area not being able to report its sales to the headquarters. After getting that issue sorted out, the numbers were finally drawn.
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana
An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole crossed the coast of eastern Florida this morning as a category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. That means the storm had winds of at least 75 mph when it made landfall just south of Vero Beach. This makes the second landfalling hurricane to hit Florida this season....
Here’s Why the Record Powerball Drawing is Being Delayed
The Powerball drawing for a record jackpot of almost $2.0 billion dollars has been delayed because of a technical glitch. As of 0200 AM, Louisiana time. Powerball game officials had still not posted the drawing or announced the numbers. Here's why. The initial delay of the 10:30 CST drawing was...
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot
It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
Louisiana Set to ‘Chill’ This Weekend as Cold Front Arrives
Louisiana residents who are tired of almost 90-degree temperatures in November will finally begin to feel a bit of relief. The mid-fall summerlike swoon is just about over and we may have experienced the last of Mother Nature's "hot flashes" until springtime. No, it won't be a freeze but you'll...
Powerball – No Big Winner, Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000
Those of you who still have dreams of wealth beyond your imagination can keep dreaming until at least Wednesday now, there was no jackpot winner in last night's Powerball lottery drawing. The multi-state lottery game entered into the evening with a top prize estimated to be right at $1 billion dollars.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
Louisiana Steak Lovers Are Going Crazy for Cowboy Butter
Louisiana steak lovers might have to fight off generations of backlash over what makes a good steak a great steak. I must admit as a hardcore defender of the idiom, "a good steak needs nothing but salt and pepper" I was more than pleasantly surprised by my first foray into the blissful taste experience that is Cowboy Butter.
The Most Common Fast Food Chain in Louisiana Isn’t What You Think
A recent survey by the website Stacker seems to suggest that Louisiana loves fast food however the most common fast food franchise in the state isn't the one you probably thought of first. The Stacker study used data that was collected at Georgia Tech University. Which by the way is home to one of my favorite fast food places, Waffle House, but no, the Waffle House didn't top the list in Louisiana.
Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
