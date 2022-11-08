ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

10 Crazy Things You Will Only See In Louisiana [PHOTOS]

This is a post filled with funny pics that remind me of things you will only see in Louisiana. This is a cool state to call home, there is no doubt about it. We got the best food, the best parties, and the most festivals. We are home to original music and international music such as Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music. What more could you ask for?
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities

In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Powerball Grand Prize Winner Announced!

Welp, someone did it! After three months of waiting, since August. We now have a winner of the largest Powerball prize ever. The Monday drawing was delayed due to one area not being able to report its sales to the headquarters. After getting that issue sorted out, the numbers were finally drawn.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot

It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Most Common Fast Food Chain in Louisiana Isn’t What You Think

A recent survey by the website Stacker seems to suggest that Louisiana loves fast food however the most common fast food franchise in the state isn't the one you probably thought of first. The Stacker study used data that was collected at Georgia Tech University. Which by the way is home to one of my favorite fast food places, Waffle House, but no, the Waffle House didn't top the list in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
IOWA, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy