ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eruPe_0j2wMMk100

The Calgary Flames (5-4-2) and New Jersey Devils (9-3-0) meet Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Flames vs. Devils odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Flames kicked off a 3-game road trip Monday with a 4-3 overtime loss against the New York Islanders. These teams just met in Calgary Saturday, with New Jersey coming away with an identical 4-3 OT win.

The Devils have rattled off 6 consecutive wins dating back to a setback Oct. 24 against the Washington Capitals. New Jersey has scored 4 or more goals in 4 straight games, and it has cashed the Over at a 3-0-1 clip during the span.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Flames at Devils odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:40 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Flames +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Devils -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Flames +1.5 (-230) | Devils -1.5 (+180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Flames at Devils projected goalies

Dan Vladar (1-2-0, 3.81 GAA, .865 SV%) vs. Vitek Vanecek (5-1-0, 2.21 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO)

Vladar allowed 5 goals on 26 shots in his most recent showing against the Seattle Kraken in a loss last Tuesday. He has dropped his past 2 starts since winning his season debut in Edmonton Oct. 15.

Vanecek picked up the win in Calgary Saturday, turning aside 27 of the 30 shots he faced in a 4-3 OT win. Vanecek lost his 1st outing of the season against Detroit on Oct. 15, but he has won each of his 5 starts since.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Flames at Devils picks and predictions

Prediction

Devils 4, Flames 2

The DEVILS (-120) are worth playing at home, especially since they have Vanecek in the crease against the backup goaltender.

The Flames won just once in their last 5 road games and have dropped 5 consecutive games overall.

On the flip side, the Devils have won 6 in a row and have cashed in 4 of their last 5 at home.

The DEVILS -1.5 (+180) are worth a roll of the dice for the chance to nearly double up.

Yes, New Jersey won 4-3 in OT on Saturday in Calgary, but it covered the puck line in that one as an underdog, and it faced starting G Jacob Markstrom, not the more beatable Vladar. This is an even more favorable matchup for the Devils as a result of the goaltender situation.

UNDER 6.5 (+110) is worth a shot at plus money.

The Flames are playing their 4th game in the past 6 days, and the Under is 3-1-1 in the past 5 in the 4th game of a 4-in-6 situation.

The Devils have scored plenty of goals this season, but they rank just 19th on the power play (20.0%). On the flip side, they’re 4th in the NHL with an 86.8% penalty kill, ranking 7th with 2.6 goals per game allowed.

Want action on this matchhup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame in NFL: Former first round pick waived

Former Notre Dame star defensive lineman Jerry Tillery’s time with the Los Angeles Chargers is done. The Chargers announced Thursday evening that they had waived Tillery. He had missed practice this past week due. toa personal matter according to our colleagues at Chargers Wire. He had also been dealing with a back injury that he suffered during a lifting session.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’

Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State. The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan. After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London. “North Carolina was extremely...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football vs. Wake: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The 8-1 North Carolina Tar Heels will travel 80 miles to take on 6-3 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. A game that could have significantly boosted UNC’s ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll is now just a meeting the North Carolina must win to continue to prove they belong with the best.W North Carolina has been building momentum, riding a five-game win streak. Meanwhile, Wake, who started the season strong, has seen their momentum drop, taking a massive 48-21 loss to non-ranked Louisville and then a 30-21 defeat against NC State. UNC has come a long way, earning respect as a legit...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In stunning plot twist, Mario Cristobal loses high-profile Miami recruit

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling this season. They have endured a miserable year and are facing questions about their future. Coach Mario Cristobal is running up against his own limitations as a gameday coach. His highly-regarded assistants have not made the grade, chiefly offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who helped Michigan and Jim Harbaugh make the College Football Playoff last year.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The USWNT has lost three straight and some legends are getting restless

The U.S. women’s national team lost 2-1 to Germany on Thursday night, the team’s third consecutive defeat. To put it simply, the USWNT just doesn’t lose three games in a row. Before the Germany defeat, it had been 29 years since the USWNT’s last three-game losing streak. It has never lost four in a row. That three-game streak in 1993 came well before the legendary USWNT careers of Heather O’Reilly and Carli Lloyd began. Both were dismayed by what they saw in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday and made their opinions crystal clear on Twitter. O’Reilly and Lloyd both questioned the team’s mentality, an...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where is Notre Dame in study of largest college football fan bases?

You don’t just find Notre Dame football fans close to South Bend, Ind., or in the midwest but instead spread entirely around the nation. For some people, it’s because of the connection the Fighting Irish football team made with loved ones. Others may appreciate the history of the small private midwest university rising to the nation’s elite college football programs with a true underdog story. And others may just say they like Notre Dame because you always know they’ll be on NBC for each home game.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Betting 2022-23: Can defending national champion Kansas finish atop the Big 12 standings?

We’ve officially crossed into November, which means college basketball season is just around the corner. Non-conference games have commenced and we’ll be eating, sleeping and breathing college basketball for the next handful of months, But first, we’ve got to preview what to expect from the Power 5 conferences as well as take a look at the mid-major landscape.
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Washington

This is not the week to have an extensive injury list to go through as No. 23 Washington comes to Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have five key players who are either doubful or at the very least questionable for the game with the Huskies. Oregon is going for its ninth straight win and a berth in the College Football Playoff remains in play. As for the Dawgs, they are enjoying a resurgence after a couple of downtrodden seasons. But Washington is 7-2 and has a chance at the Pac-12 title game should a few outcomes break their way. Oregon hopes that’s not...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy