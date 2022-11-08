Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenEvangeline, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov.11-13
Finally, the weekend is here y'all. We are all ready to get out and do something fun. That is where we come in. We have searched around the area for things to do and made you a list of fun things going on in the area. First off, Veterans day...
Crumbl Cookie Truck Seen Visiting Lake Charles Shopping Center
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation
Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
City Of Lake Charles Full-Time Positions Are Available
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
A Lake Charles Legend: 34 Years Of KPLC-TV Clips Montage
If you've grown up in SWLA, then KPLC-TV has been a huge part of your life. I was on a YouTube "rabbit hole" last night watching video after video and then a suggested video came up that I just had to share with you. It's a montage of KPLC-TV clips from 1985-2019.
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles Announces Drag Brunch Show
Panorama Music House in Lake Charles has announced its first, of many, Drag Brunches happening. The show will involve food, mimosas, and a show. What more could you ask for? The brunch will feature "The Ladies Who Lunch" performing during the brunch show. You may ask, "What is a Drag Brunch?". Don't worry, I got you.
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Announces It’s Going Out of Business
Nothing makes me sadder than to hear a local business is shutting its doors. That seems to be the case for the famed Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream. The "retro" ice cream shop opened up downtown with some of the coolest gourmet treats, but with a retro feel. Owner Nick Villaume not only brought the sweets to the party in the downtown area but pushed for more events to happen downtown. I remember seeing him often at Pujo and Ryan during events chewing on a cigar and smiling as people shuffled around during events.
See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles
Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
L.A. Roxx Playing At Cowboy Block Party In Lake Charles Tomorrow
L.A. Roxx will be performing tomorrow at the Cowboy Block Party and if you're an 80s music fan this is a must attend concert. The McNeese Cowboy Block Parties have showcased amazing bands before Cowboy home football games all season long. Presented by the McNeese Athletic Foundation and sponsored by...
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location
The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles
Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
The Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show Returns This Weekend
Looking for a great deal on a new or preowned firearm? If yes, the Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show is where you need to be this weekend. It's also a great event to find amazing deals on common and hard-to-find ammo. Plus you can find collectible firearms there too.
Veterans Day 2022 – Lake Charles Deals, Discounts, And Freebies
Happy Veterans Day! Around the country, businesses are giving back to the men and women who've given their lives to defend this land and its citizens. Thank you for your service. Today is your day. Enjoy!. To take advantage of hundreds of deals, discounts, and freebies all locations below will...
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend
Do you and your kids love Dinosaurs? Here's your chance to see them up close and in person from the comfort of your car. Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Louisiana! This fun filled family event will be held at the Prien Lake Mall.
Things To Do Today For Halloween In Lake Charles
It's Halloween y'all and if you are looking for something to do with your kids today for the holiday, we have found a few things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. There were a ton of events over the weekend that happened but if you think that there...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 0