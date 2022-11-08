ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Announces It’s Going Out of Business

Nothing makes me sadder than to hear a local business is shutting its doors. That seems to be the case for the famed Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream. The "retro" ice cream shop opened up downtown with some of the coolest gourmet treats, but with a retro feel. Owner Nick Villaume not only brought the sweets to the party in the downtown area but pushed for more events to happen downtown. I remember seeing him often at Pujo and Ryan during events chewing on a cigar and smiling as people shuffled around during events.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles

Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location

The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles

They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles

Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy