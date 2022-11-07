ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-County's Tim Snedden: a man of many trades

By By Achilles Wesney 360 Journalist Special to the ANews
 2 days ago

NELSONVILLE — A father of two, a teacher and a football coach, Timothy Snedden has had many experiences in life such as teaching concealed carry classes, playing in a band, teaching (obviously) and even repairing vehicles in his 42 years.

After leaving Federal Hocking High School in 1996 to come to Tri-County Career Center for the auto body technology program, Snedden graduated in 1998 and went to Ohio Technical College to get his associate’s degree in auto body technology. He currently is working on a bachelor’s of technical studies and will be working on a master’s in sports management technology.

Snedden’s first job was at Twin Oaks Refrigeration and he currently works as the instructor of HVAC and Plumbing for Tri-County Career Center as well as the life skills class teacher. Although he definitely favors teaching his lab, he still enjoys working with all his students.

Along with teaching high schoolers, Snedden also teaches residents from STAR Community Justice Center. The residents are able to come into Tri-County and learn for six weeks so they can have better chances of finding a good job in the future. Residents learn HVAC, plumbing and electrical. Those attending have the ability to get their EPA 608 which is an EPA-approved test to earn Section 608 Technician Certification. The students can also earn their 30-hour OSHA certificate. There are eight hours in person a week and 40 hours online.

Snedden was first inspired to teach CCW classes by his uncle Vern Castle who was a former Athens County Sheriff. Snedden then went to school and got certified to teach about concealed carry and carry his own.

Snedden thrives to make an impact in kids’ lives and change them for the better.

“I want to live a respectable life that I can be proud of,” said Snedden.

His biggest inspiration is his father, Denny, because “He is one of the smartest human beings I know. He also has a very calm demeanour. Whenever I need advice or help he is always there with the best advice.”

“He’s my hero,” Snedden said about his father.

Along with his dad, Snedden said his competitive nature also helps motivate him and keep going to strive for the best.

Snedden has two children named Gracie and Levi, and his wife’s name is Staci.

When outside of school, Snedden enjoys farming and buying muscle cars to fix them up. He is currently is working on a blue ‘71 Chevy Nova with his son who wishes to take the car to prom in two years.

Before joining the teaching ranks, Snedden joined a band with his best friend Mike Hart called Heart Break Ridge. They stayed up late until some nights playing old-style county such as Johnny Cash. Hart was also Snedden’s best man at his wedding.

Along with teaching in the classroom he also once taught on the football fields at Federal Hocking Middle School.

“It was one of the greatest things I have ever gone,” said Snedden.

When the middle school needed a youth program coach Snedden immediately signed up and became the head coach for the middle school after three years of work. That was until Brad Woodson the high school football coach needed an assistant coach to work with. Snedden took the call to action and worked as the assistant coach until this year when he decided he needed a break.

During his time coaching at Federal Hocking High School, Snedden decided he wanted to become a teacher. He loved how he connected with his players and knew he could have the same connections in a classroom while teaching what he loves — HVAC and Plumbing.

He thrives on not only educating but making it fun. He knows that some students struggle while in school and is willing to work with them the best he can. Snedden looks forward to teaching more in the future.

Achilles Wesney is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.

