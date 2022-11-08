AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 19 cents higher this week at $3.805 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.805

Average price during the week of October 31, 2022 $3.618

Average price during the week of November 8, 2021 $3.310

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.885.

Trend Analysis:

Despite fewer motorists fueling up, the national average pump price increased by four cents over the past week to $3.80. Today’s average is nine cents less than a month ago and 38 cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.93 million barrels per day to 8.66 million barrels per day last week. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million barrels to 206.6 million barrels.

This tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to higher gasoline prices. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $4.44 to settle at $92.61. Crude prices rose due to several factors including the dollar dropping in value, concerns over restrictions in China and Russian oil production cuts.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.