California produces disaster-readiness guides in more than 20 languages
As the climate warms, intense wildfires, floods, and heat waves are growing more common. So there’s an urgent need to teach people how to stay safe. That means delivering information about emergency preparedness not just in English, Spanish, and other major languages, but also in less commonly heard languages in the U.S. — such as those spoken by some Indigenous Central American farmworkers.
Hurricane Nicole hits Florida
Hurricane Nicole made landfall around 3 a.m. EST November 10 near Vero Beach, Florida, with sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 mb. Nicole was just the fourth hurricane on record to hit the contiguous U.S. after October, and the second-latest landfalling hurricane on record. Only Hurricane Kate in 1985, which hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 2 storm with 100 mph winds on November 21, made landfall later in the season. Nicole set a number of low-pressure records for the month of November, and gave Florida two landfalling hurricanes (along with Ian) in one year for the first time since 2005. According to Steve Bowen of Gallagher Re, the damage from Nicole is likely to be similar to that of Hurricane Eta in 2020, which cost $1.6 billion.
Nicole pounds the Bahamas, heads toward landfall in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole was at the verge of hurricane strength early Wednesday afternoon as it pounded the northwestern Bahamas with sustained winds near 70 mph with a storm surge predicted to be as high as six feet. Nicole is expected to intensify slightly into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida early Thursday morning. Because of Nicole’s large size, impacts from the storm will extend far to the north, and a damaging storm surge is likely along most of the southeast U.S. coast from central Florida to North Carolina. Damaging storm surge flooding already occurred during the Wednesday morning high tide cycle at many locations in Florida.
