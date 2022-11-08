Hurricane Nicole made landfall around 3 a.m. EST November 10 near Vero Beach, Florida, with sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 mb. Nicole was just the fourth hurricane on record to hit the contiguous U.S. after October, and the second-latest landfalling hurricane on record. Only Hurricane Kate in 1985, which hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 2 storm with 100 mph winds on November 21, made landfall later in the season. Nicole set a number of low-pressure records for the month of November, and gave Florida two landfalling hurricanes (along with Ian) in one year for the first time since 2005. According to Steve Bowen of Gallagher Re, the damage from Nicole is likely to be similar to that of Hurricane Eta in 2020, which cost $1.6 billion.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO