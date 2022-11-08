Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Phone Arena
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
It is official - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the premier fashion-forward smartphone. The device’s status as a stylish accessory, in addition to its merits as a powerful foldable is what makes the Flip a seamless blend of beauty and technology. Who better to consolidate the Flip’s...
Phone Arena
Zoom camera comparison: Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you have ever wondered whether it’s worth getting the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for its incredible zoom cameras or whether this one feature is a bit overly advertized, well, read on as we pit this zoom heavy-weight against the Pixel 7 Pro with its versatile 5X zoom lens and the iPhone 14 Pro which only has a regular 3X zoom camera.
Phone Arena
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Are foldable devices the saving grace of an otherwise stagnant mobile industry as far as both sales and actual innovation are concerned? Nearly all of the world's top smartphone vendors seem to think so, putting more and more effort into making foldables appeal to the masses with refined designs, improved durability, and lower prices.
Phone Arena
Another problem of foldables is fixed: The Oppo Find N2 will weigh less than an iPhone
Foldables might be the next frontier in mobile technology, but the vast majority of the most refined devices in this category still rarely make it out of the Asian market. As a result, Western consumers naturally miss out on many great foldable smartphones and often have access only to the ones offered by Samsung.
Phone Arena
Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Remember how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 followed the S21 family on the stable Android 12 bandwagon extremely quickly last year? For some reason, things appear to be going very differently for Samsung's latest foldables in comparison with the Galaxy S22 series this year as far as the official Android 13 rollout is concerned.
Phone Arena
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? How about these $9.99 Nokia true wireless earbuds?
If you want to get some of the best true wireless earbuds for yourself or a special someone this holiday season at the lowest possible price, multiple great options are already on sale at big discounts across the nation, ranging from Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Sony's incredibly well-reviewed WF-1000XM4.
Phone Arena
Samsung outdoes itself with massive new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 discounts
Can you remember the last time you saw Samsung's latest foldable powerhouses (or at least one of the two) actually being sold at their "regular" prices? It's... definitely been a while, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were only released in late August in the first place.
Phone Arena
Grab the criminally underrated Galaxy S21 FE at a huge discount
Some phones don't get the attention they deserve and the Galaxy S21 FE is a textbook example of that. Now that it has been discounted as part of Samsung's early Black Friday sale, it's totally worth a look over pricier recent flagships. The Galaxy S21 FE offered a lot for...
Phone Arena
Samsung Black Friday deal shaves up to $300 off the price of every Galaxy Tab S8 model
Samsung has kicked off the early Black Friday deals, which means customers can grab some of the company’s greatest products at much lower prices. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Watch 5 are all getting massive discounts for a limited time. We’re...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 series preorder deals and bonuses to expect
Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra cameraphone monster along with the other siblings in the Galaxy S23 series and as usual it may offer the best deals on them over at its own store. Jump to:. It often has exclusive colors and storage versions, as well as...
Phone Arena
Black Friday Galaxy deals: Save up to $1100 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4!
Black Friday 2022 is basically here already - the biggest annual shopping event of them all! If you're planning on buying a new Samsung phone, or even several for the whole family, it only makes sense to do it during the peak of Black Friday, and save yourself a lot of money!
Phone Arena
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island is arguably the best new feature found on this year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The shape-shifting multitasking notification panel that replaces the notch will reportedly be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. That Apple was able to take the controversial notch and turn it into something exciting is quite a feather in Apple's cap.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S22 Plus
Samsung's Galaxy S23-series is coming in early 2023 with tons of important enhancements in the pipeline, which will build on the strong foundation set by the Galaxy S22-series. While the most interesting phone will undoubtedly be the S Pen-touting Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will also score a 200MP camera, we should not forget the middle entrant in the upcoming lineup, the Galaxy S23 Plus, which could sadly be overshadowed by the much more appealing handset.
Phone Arena
Most Americans still charge their phones two or more times each day
OnePlus today announced the results of a consumer study compiled by The NPD Group. This study captured the responses from 1,000 U.S. consumers who have purchased a smartphone priced at $600 and up over the last 12 months. The survey revealed that even in this era of larger smartphone batteries, users are charging their handsets multiple times per day and 43% are frustrated with how long it takes their phone's battery to charge. 69% have to charge their device at least twice a day.
Phone Arena
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
While the best place to get the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ ahead of Black Friday is by far Best Buy and the same was true for the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra until very recently, the retailer has yet to introduce a decent (let alone great) early holiday deal for 6.1-inch S22 buyers.
Phone Arena
Surprise early access Black Friday sale takes up to 69% off Galaxy S22 phones
Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until November 25 for deals and discounts. Many early access deals are already live and not one to be left behind, Samsung has introduced a pre-holiday season sale of its own. The sale includes discounts on all of Samsung's flagship 2022 gear, including its best conventional phones of the year, the Galaxy S22 devices.
Phone Arena
Samsung's huge Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale is here with sweet deals on Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more
Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest shopping day of the year has arrived. Wait, no, that can't be right. It's only November 11, which means there are still exactly two weeks left until Black Friday 2022. But that's certainly not stopping Samsung from taking a page out of Best Buy, Walmart,...
Phone Arena
The foldable Honor Magic Vs is to be announced this month in China
Earlier this week, news broke out about a planned event in China, where Honor was about to unveil its latest flagship phone. While this may also include the Magic 5 series of phones, new information confirms that the Magic Vs will be announced for sure. The news comes directly from...
Phone Arena
Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in
Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
Comments / 0