Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
It is official - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the premier fashion-forward smartphone. The device’s status as a stylish accessory, in addition to its merits as a powerful foldable is what makes the Flip a seamless blend of beauty and technology. Who better to consolidate the Flip’s...
Phone Arena
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
After focusing almost entirely on "killing" flagships with feature-packed and very reasonably priced high-end smartphones for the first few years of its existence, OnePlus has gradually started to pay more and more attention to the mid-range market segment since the 2020 launch of the first-gen Nord. The Nord family currently...
Phone Arena
Zoom camera comparison: Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you have ever wondered whether it’s worth getting the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for its incredible zoom cameras or whether this one feature is a bit overly advertized, well, read on as we pit this zoom heavy-weight against the Pixel 7 Pro with its versatile 5X zoom lens and the iPhone 14 Pro which only has a regular 3X zoom camera.
Phone Arena
The foldable Honor Magic Vs is to be announced this month in China
Earlier this week, news broke out about a planned event in China, where Honor was about to unveil its latest flagship phone. While this may also include the Magic 5 series of phones, new information confirms that the Magic Vs will be announced for sure. The news comes directly from...
Phone Arena
Android 13 is here to further improve the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's holiday appeal
As if the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were not compelling enough for Android power users on tight budgets this holiday season, already scoring hefty Black Friday discounts while packing undeniably impressive internals, their manufacturers are reportedly adding a hot new software component to the value equation of the two early 2021-released high-enders.
Phone Arena
Most Americans still charge their phones two or more times each day
OnePlus today announced the results of a consumer study compiled by The NPD Group. This study captured the responses from 1,000 U.S. consumers who have purchased a smartphone priced at $600 and up over the last 12 months. The survey revealed that even in this era of larger smartphone batteries, users are charging their handsets multiple times per day and 43% are frustrated with how long it takes their phone's battery to charge. 69% have to charge their device at least twice a day.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Phone Arena
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? How about these $9.99 Nokia true wireless earbuds?
If you want to get some of the best true wireless earbuds for yourself or a special someone this holiday season at the lowest possible price, multiple great options are already on sale at big discounts across the nation, ranging from Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Sony's incredibly well-reviewed WF-1000XM4.
Phone Arena
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Are foldable devices the saving grace of an otherwise stagnant mobile industry as far as both sales and actual innovation are concerned? Nearly all of the world's top smartphone vendors seem to think so, putting more and more effort into making foldables appeal to the masses with refined designs, improved durability, and lower prices.
Phone Arena
Audio-Technica’s latest earbuds are armed with Anti-Bacterial UV lights
Remember the Samsung Gear IconX true wireless earbuds from 2016? Later that year we got Apple’s AirPods. Well, Audio-Technica’s foray into the true wireless earbuds market was quite later, with it happening only recently, in 2020. It may seem ridiculous to some, but that is because the brand...
Phone Arena
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island is arguably the best new feature found on this year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The shape-shifting multitasking notification panel that replaces the notch will reportedly be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. That Apple was able to take the controversial notch and turn it into something exciting is quite a feather in Apple's cap.
Phone Arena
Another problem of foldables is fixed: The Oppo Find N2 will weigh less than an iPhone
Foldables might be the next frontier in mobile technology, but the vast majority of the most refined devices in this category still rarely make it out of the Asian market. As a result, Western consumers naturally miss out on many great foldable smartphones and often have access only to the ones offered by Samsung.
Phone Arena
Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Remember how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 followed the S21 family on the stable Android 12 bandwagon extremely quickly last year? For some reason, things appear to be going very differently for Samsung's latest foldables in comparison with the Galaxy S22 series this year as far as the official Android 13 rollout is concerned.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Android 13 rollout is getting ridiculous, already reaching the Galaxy A33 5G mid-ranger
It's not even the middle of November yet, and while some companies are barely starting to update their latest high-end smartphones to the newest Android version, Samsung is already taking care of its second best mid-ranger, looking pretty much guaranteed to complete all the tasks it ambitiously scheduled for this month (at least in certain regions) with plenty of time to spare.
Phone Arena
These three Samsung Galaxy phones had vulnerabilities exploited by an attacker
According to a blog post from Google Project Zero (via TechCrunch), a trio of zero-day vulnerabilities in some newer Samsung Galaxy phones was being exploited by a commercial surveillance vendor. These companies could be telecom or tech firms tracking their customers for the purpose of monetizing personal data by sending custom advertising. Or it could be more sinister (more on this below).
Phone Arena
Major Pixel security bug finally fixed by Google with November patch
By now, Google’s Pixel phones have built a solid reputation for being among the most bug-filled out there. Now, yes, these bugs can be annoying especially when they affect your daily usage and make it cumbersome to use your phone. That being said, the truly critical ones are those that hurt the integrity of your phone’s security.
Phone Arena
Professional photography goes mobile again with Leica’s Leitz 2, released in Japan
You may be wondering why the name Leica sounds so familiar. Well, if you are a geek like us, you’ve heard it from numerous partnerships on Huawei phones. But that wasn’t enough, so last year Leica entered the phone market with a device, exclusive to Japan. The Germany-based...
Phone Arena
LumaFusion now available on Android and Chrome OS in early access
Popular multi-track video-editing app LumaFusion now available on Android and Google Chrome. The app was announced for Android via the Samsung Galaxy Store and for the Chrome OS platform some nine months ago but it wasn’t until now that the beloved video editor was released for both platforms as an early-access app.
Phone Arena
Samsung Black Friday deal shaves up to $300 off the price of every Galaxy Tab S8 model
Samsung has kicked off the early Black Friday deals, which means customers can grab some of the company’s greatest products at much lower prices. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Watch 5 are all getting massive discounts for a limited time. We’re...
Phone Arena
Twitter's verification check mark drama deepens even more
It appears that the drama surrounding Twitter's verification check mark has deepened even more. In a recent tweet, Twitter's director of product management, Esther Crawford, shared that the platform will introduce a new "Official" gray check mark, which will help users distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers and accounts verified as official by the platform.
Comments / 0