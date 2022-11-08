Read full article on original website
Air India Resumes Chennai – Bangalore Service From Dec 2022
Air India in December 2022 plans to resume Chennai – Bangalore service, after a year of hiatus. Upon service resumption on 02DEC22, the Star Alliance carrier schedules 4 weekly flights, with 182-seater Airbus A321 aircraft. AI563 MAA1110 – 1220BLR 321 x146. AI564 BLR1300 – 1410MAA 321 357.
Canada Jetlines Schedules Melbourne FL Launch in Jan 2023
Canada Jetlines yesterday (10NOV22) announced its second US route launch, where it’ll be offering Toronto – Melbourne FL route. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route once weekly, starting 19JAN23. AU200 YYZ0900 – 1143MLB 320 4. AU201 MLB1512 – 1755YYZ 320 4.
Malaysia Airlines Adds SriLankan Airlines Codeshare to Seychelles in Nov 2022
Malaysia Airlines from mid-November 2022 plans to expand codeshare partnership with SriLankan Airlines to Seychelles, covering the latter’s Colombo – Mahe Island route. SriLankan Airlines is resuming this route on 19NOV22, after 3-week suspension. UL707/MH9025 CMB0205 – 0435SEZ 320 6. UL708/MH9024 SEZ0535 – 1120CMB 320 6.
LOT Polish Airlines NS23 Long-Haul Service Adjustment – 09NOV22
LOT Polish Airlines this week filed selected long-haul service adjustment for Northern summer 2023 season. As of 09NOV22, notable service adjustment as follows. Budapest – Seoul Incheon eff 27MAR23 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, 787-9 replaces -8 Budapest – New York JFK Planned service resumption from 02JUN23 removed...
Air China Adds Tianjin – Tokyo Service From late-Nov 2022
Star Alliance member Air China in late-November 2022 plans to add new service to Japan, with the offering of Tianjin – Tokyo Narita nonstop flight. First flight is scheduled on Saturday 19NOV22, with Boeing 737-800 operates once weekly. CA705 TSN0940 – 1400NRT 738 6. CA706 NRT1530 – 1835TSN...
AirAsia X Feb/Mar 2023 Sydney / Auckland Frequency Increases
AirAsia X in recent weeks filed frequency changes for its planned Kuala Lumpur – Sydney – Auckland route. Between 01FEB23 and 25MAR23, the airline will continue to operate 1 daily flight, instead of previously filed 5 weekly. AirAsia X currently operates this route 3 times weekly, increasing to...
Nordwind Airlines NW22 Domestic Network Additions
Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season added 3 new domestic routes, with flights to/from Kazan and Kemerovo. Kazan – Novokuznetsk eff 01NOV22 2 weekly 737-800 N4753 KZN0145 – 0915NOZ 73H 6. N4753 KZN0200 – 0930NOZ 73H 2. N4754 NOZ1020 – 1015KZN...
Allegiant Air Expands Capacity On Selected Provo Flights From Nov 2022
Allegiant Air from late-November 2022 is increasing capacity on selected service at Provo, where the airline schedules Airbus A320 aircraft on following routes, instead of A319. Provo – Portland OR eff 18NOV22 A320 replaces A319, 2 weekly (Schedule below 01DEC22 – 07DEC22) G41600 PVU0730 – 0833PDX 320 15...
Royal Air Maroc Resumes Porto Service From Dec 2022
Royal Air Maroc in December 2022 plans to resume Casablanca – Porto service, previously served until 2020. The oneWorld member will initially resume this route 3 times weekly on 09DEC22, revising to 2 weekly from 08JAN23. This route is operated by Embraer E190 aircraft. AT996 CMN1615 – 1655OPO E90...
Batik Air Malaysia Revises Planned Japan / Taiwan Service in NW22
Batik Air Malaysia as of Tuesday 08NOV22 filed planned service revision for Japan and Taiwan, scheduled in Northern winter 2022/23 season. Latest service revision as follows. Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan eff 03JAN23 Planned service resumption unchanged, 3 weekly 737 MAX 8. OD888/889 will continue to operate Taipei – Sapporo New Chitose as scheduled charter, reservation is not available.
LIFT Adds Cape Town – Durban Service in late-Nov 2022
South African carrier LIFT in late-November 2022 is launching new domestic route, operating Cape Town – Durban nonstop flight. Opened for reservation this week, the airline will operate 2 daily flights from 25NOV22. GE372 CPT0600 – 0805DUR 320 D. GE374 CPT1500 – 1705DUR 320 D. GE373 DUR0900...
PLAY Adds Hamburg / Stockholm Service in NS23
Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY on Monday 07NOV22 announced new European destinations, where it plans to operate service to Hamburg and Stockholm Arlanda in Northern summer 2023 season. Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg eff 16MAY23 2 weekly A320neo (3 from 23MAY23) OG740 KEF0610 – 1125HAM 32N 246. OG741 HAM1225 –...
ZIPAIR Tokyo NS23 Preliminary Network – 10NOV22
ZIPAIR Tokyo yesterday (10NOV22) launched ticket sales for Northern summer 2023 season from 26MAR23. Initially, following service are available for reservation in most sales channels. Tokyo Narita – Bangkok 1 daily. Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 3 weekly. Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles 1 daily. Tokyo Narita –...
