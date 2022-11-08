ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley

Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
HOPKINS, MN
MIX 94.9

Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota

The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
MIX 94.9

Who Missed this Taylor Swift Minnesota News? I Blame the “Lavender Haze”!

Maybe I didn't look hard enough, but I'm trying to figure out how the news on this wasn't shoved in front of me more. Swifties are always on top of each and every move of Taylor Swift so I am sure more, if not all of you already know that Taylor Swift is going on tour. That isn't breaking news anymore. The Eras Tour is going to be massive. Starting March 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state

MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"

HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.   Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
HUDSON, WI
MIX 94.9

Target Unveils Plan for Bigger Stores

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minneapolis-based Target Corporation has announced a new strategy for its newest stores. They say the plan is to go bigger. The new larger footprint spans nearly 150,000 square feet, which is more than 20,000 square feet bigger than the current store average. Target says its guests...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Election 2022: Foley School Board Results

FOLEY (WJON News) - Three incumbents will remain on the Foley School Board. Stephanie Rudnitski was the leading vote-getter receiving 24% of the vote. Becky Howard was next with just over 20% of the vote, followed by Nathan Anderson who finished with over 18% of the total votes. A total...
FOLEY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County - Homestead Notice

This will affect your 2023 property taxes and eligibility. Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?. Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 31, 2022. What is...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Election 2022: Brosh Elected as Mayor of Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will have a new mayor. Jack Brosh defeated the incumbent Gerard Bettendorf after receiving 58% of the vote. Bettendorf, who had 42% of the vote, has been the mayor of Foley for six years. Brosh has been currently serving on the city council for the past four years.
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy