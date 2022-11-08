Read full article on original website
Related
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley
Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
This Minnesota Mother Lost Her Child Twice, But There Is A Happy Ending
MOTHER LOSES HER DAUGHTER - TWICE. Jennifer Rucci has been through pain that no one should ever have to endure. Jennifer lost her only child, a daughter, at just 3 weeks old in 2007. Recently, she lost her daughter again, when someone broke into her car and stole the box containing Sophie's ashes, along with other items in the vehicle.
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota
The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids City Council Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The two incumbents have won re-election in the city of Sauk Rapids. Jason Ellering and Ellen Thronson will retain their seats with 35 percent and 28 percent of the votes. There were other candidates in the race.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
Who Missed this Taylor Swift Minnesota News? I Blame the “Lavender Haze”!
Maybe I didn't look hard enough, but I'm trying to figure out how the news on this wasn't shoved in front of me more. Swifties are always on top of each and every move of Taylor Swift so I am sure more, if not all of you already know that Taylor Swift is going on tour. That isn't breaking news anymore. The Eras Tour is going to be massive. Starting March 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state
MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
Target Unveils Plan for Bigger Stores
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minneapolis-based Target Corporation has announced a new strategy for its newest stores. They say the plan is to go bigger. The new larger footprint spans nearly 150,000 square feet, which is more than 20,000 square feet bigger than the current store average. Target says its guests...
Election 2022: Foley School Board Results
FOLEY (WJON News) - Three incumbents will remain on the Foley School Board. Stephanie Rudnitski was the leading vote-getter receiving 24% of the vote. Becky Howard was next with just over 20% of the vote, followed by Nathan Anderson who finished with over 18% of the total votes. A total...
Election 2022: Gray Wins Sherburne County Commissioner Seat
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - Gary Gray will be serving the residents of Sherburne County District 4. Gray won the County Commissioner seat with 3,590 votes over his challenger Lefty Kleis who received 3,245 votes. Other Sherburne County Commissioner races saw Andrew Hulse win in District 1, Reanne Danielowski in...
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County - Homestead Notice
This will affect your 2023 property taxes and eligibility. Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?. Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 31, 2022. What is...
Election 2022: Brosh Elected as Mayor of Foley
FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will have a new mayor. Jack Brosh defeated the incumbent Gerard Bettendorf after receiving 58% of the vote. Bettendorf, who had 42% of the vote, has been the mayor of Foley for six years. Brosh has been currently serving on the city council for the past four years.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0