How to clean football boots

There's nothing more annoying than finishing a game of football, looking down at your feet and seeing them caked in mud - or worse, waiting until the night before a game only to realise your football boots are sporting a new shade of brown, thanks to the dried dirt covering them.
What size football boots should I get?

When it comes to buying football boots, there are plenty of things to consider, but the most important factor to consider is getting the right size to play in - because, let's face it, you don't want a pair of flippers on your feet that are two sizes too big.
Ranked! The 10 best women's left-backs in the world

The role of left-back in women's football seems increasingly to have become a hybrid position with a number of players on this list equally comfortable playing at left-back or left-wing. Here are the ten best women's left backs in the world right now. Thank you for reading 5 articles this...
Ranked! The 10 most capped men's internationals ever

For an insight into how footballers feel about the club vs country debate, note the number of players who have been protecting themselves from injury on the eve of World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab). Being called up to represent your national team is widely seen as the biggest...
"You want different options for different stages of the tournament" - Gareth Southgate explains reasoning behind England World Cup squad

The England manager announced his picks for the 26 players heading to Qatar for the tournament, providing thought behind his selections. Gareth Southgate has explained the reasoning behind his decisions for the announcement of the England World Cup 2022 squad, suggesting he has selected players with a view to different, key moments during the tournament.
England World Cup squad: Five surprise inclusions for Qatar 2022

England's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 has been released, with fans left stunned by a few of manager Gareth Southgate's choices. Some of that shock was reserved for players who have been overlooked, including James Ward-Prowse, Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham and Tyrone Mings. But the Three Lions squad is also scattered with players few England fans thought stood a chance of making it to Qatar.

