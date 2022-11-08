How would you like to cuddle with a giant octopus? Sounds a bit strange at first, but just wait until you see these adorable crochet giants. They are so big and soft that will inevitably bring a smile to your face and you’re going to need one in your life. This giant octopus even has a name, and it is called Alfred and can be ordered from the Sowoolcool shop. It can be used as a decoration or snuggling buddy, and even used as a giant pillow if you put it on the floor. The octopus is made using chunky yarn and filled with cotton later to add texture and shape. Alfred’s makers even posted funny pictures with the cute monster on the Etsy shop, illustrating its many uses. It can be also a great gift for your children as they are going to love to wrestle and cuddle this gentle giant, but keep in mind that a medium-sized crochet octopus weighs around 3 kilograms. The are available in the link below…

4 DAYS AGO