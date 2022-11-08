Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene re-elected in Georgia as she vows to impeach Biden and target ‘traitors’
Right-wing Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has won a second term representing Georgia’s 14th District in the House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, according to the Associated Press.Ms Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories such as QAnon, was widely expected to carry the heavily Republican district, which has been represented by a Republican since former Democratic Representative Nathan Deal switched parties in 1995.She has made repeated calls for Joe Biden to be impeached since she took office, and on Monday took to Twitter to predict that it “will...
Fact-checkers suddenly rip into President Biden heading into midterms
CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post fact-checked several claims President Biden has made leading up to the midterm elections just days before Nov. 8.
buzzfeednews.com
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said. At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen...
2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes
In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams
CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
“It’s inexcusable”: Right-wingers fume at Trump for sniping at Ron DeSantis with “stupid nickname”
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on October 1, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) In his speech at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, Donald Trump couldn't help but take...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
With little at stake in Alabama, Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville crisscross country for candidates
For all the excitement -- and anxiety -- about the national implications of Tuesday’s elections, the stakes are low in Alabama, where Republicans are expected to sweep the most high-profile races, including for U.S. Senate and governor. While Alabama has been largely ignored by national pundits this election cycle,...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
Oath Keepers founder says it was ‘stupid’ for members to enter U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on Monday said it was “stupid” for members of his far-right militia group to enter the U.S. Capitol during the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, distancing himself from the actions of his supporters on that day and denying that he had a plan to disrupt certification of the 2020 election.
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, was trying to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry,...
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Trump and the midterm elections — "The Takeout"
President Biden's reelection prospects are better after the midterms, a Trump-led ticket wouldn't win North Carolina again in 2024 and Democrats defied expectations because the party's governors led the way, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "I expect him to," Cooper said of a Biden bid for re-election, in...
Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024
President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another […]
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Control of Congress too close to call, but Democrats seem to dodge an expected Republican blowout
WASHINGTON — A deeply divided American electorate delivered a Congress so evenly split that partisan control remained unknown Wednesday morning — and may for some time — after Republican hopes for a major “red wave” dissipated. Hours after polls closed, dozens of critical House and...
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group that supported him
Herschel Walker claims he'll protect 'Martians' because they 'belong' to his family. Every racial demographic except for white people and men voted overwhelmingly for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race, according to exit polls. Exit polls showed that only white voters picked former University of Georgia running...
The Midterms Handed Democrats in Congress a Mandate to Codify Abortion Rights
The Democratic mantra headed into Election Day was that two things were on the ballot: democracy and abortion rights. In a stunning rebuke to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters turned out en masse to stun pundits, delivering a mandate to Democrats to codify abortion rights into law.
8 in 10 say they’re concerned about political violence, and more than half blame Trump: poll
Eight in 10 Americans are concerned about political violence in the U.S., according to the latest Politico-Morning Consult poll, which comes in the wake of the violent attack against the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). That fear was prevalent in both parties, with 88 percent of Democrats and 76...
