California Files Suit Over 'Forever Chemicals' in Water
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The state of California is suing several companies for their role in manufacturing "forever chemicals." The lawsuit filed Thursday also claims that the companies, including 3M and DuPont, covered up the harm their products, commonly known as PFAS, were causing to the state's environment and to people.
Kansas National Guard veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
Gleb Gluhovsky, a colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, arrived in 1991 in Kansas City as a teenage refugee from the Soviet Union. He has been deployed five times since 2007, including a mission in western Kansas to keep meatpacking plants open during the pandemic. (Submitted)
Kelly bests Schmidt, reelected as Kansas governor
(The Center Square) – Laura Kelly won the Kansas' governor race, defeating Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Associated Press called the race for Kelly at 12:24 p.m. CST on Wednesday. The race was too close to call late Tuesday heading into Wednesday morning.
Pyle issues election response
First of all, I would like to thank those who have supported the Pyle for Kansas team. Without them this opportunity would not have been possible. I want to thank my wife, Jennifer, my family, my running mate Kathleen Garrison, and fellow patriots who all worked to promote our campaign. It is an honor to have had the privilege and opportunity to be a candidate for Kansas governor.
Mann surrenders quest to overtake Kobach in Kansas race for attorney general
Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann, right, conceded the race to Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach, a Republican who narrowly led since election night with uncounted mail and provisional ballots. (Photos by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
GOP clings to Kansas House supermajority entering Kelly’s second term as governor
Preliminary vote counts from Tuesday's election in Kansas indicated state Olathe Rep. Charlotte Esau, would be the lone Republican House incumbent ousted by a Democrat. The GOP will still hold a supermajority in the House to deal with a second term for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Kelly projected for second term, Moran wins relection
One statewide office in Kansas flipped to the Republicans Tuesday night. But not the one many Republicans wanted. Final unofficial results from the Secretary of State show Gov. Laura Kelly winning reelection, but she did not gain a majority, receiving 49% of the vote to 48% for Derek Schmidt.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly leads Republican challenger Derek Schmidt by 14,000 votes
Gov. Laura Kelly, flanked by family and Lt. Gov. David Toland, left, addresses supporters late Tuesday at her watch party in downtown Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Democrat Hougland narrowly leads Republican Bingesser in District 15 Kansas House race
Democrat Allison Hougland leads Republican Rep. Matt Bingesser by fewer than 100 votes in the bid to represent District 15 in the Kansas House of Representatives. That’s according to the unofficial results posted Tuesday night. Hougland has about 51% of the vote, or 2,825 ballots while Bingesser has 49%,...
Unofficial election results
Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term in office, and state Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall easily retained her Kansas House District 6 seat. Here's where contested races of local interest stood Wednesday morning, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Governor. More from this section.
