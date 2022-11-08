ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

PHOTOS: Wisconsin basketball beats South Dakota 85-59 in season opener

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fy1x6_0j2vsYaY00

The Wisconsin Badgers dominated the South Dakota Coyotes in an 85-59 victory in their non-conference season opener at the Kohl Center.

Senior forward Tyler Wahl led the Badgers in their win with a double-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn also played well going 5-10 from the field for 14 points, including making 3-5 shots from three-point range.

The Badgers will play against the Stanford Cardinals on Friday in a doubleheader matchup with Wisconsin women’s basketball at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Below are photos from Wisconsin basketball’s 85-59 victory in its non-conference season opener against South Dakota:

© Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPB5A_0j2vsYaY00

© Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VLNf_0j2vsYaY00

© Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMl6u_0j2vsYaY00

© Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Midwb_0j2vsYaY00

© Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7f0M_0j2vsYaY00

© Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T3uk_0j2vsYaY00

NCAA Basketball: South Dakota at Wisconsin

© Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy

The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa

Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
IOWA CITY, IA
wisfarmer.com

School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure

It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
madisoncommons.org

Sun Prairie works toward limiting water damage

Sun Prairie got its name back in 1873, when a party of 45 men traveled through the rain for nine days straight to build a capitol for the Territory of Wisconsin. When they arrived at the prairie, they saw the sun for the first time in days, which they marked by carving “Sun Prairie” into a tree.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
MONROE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Candidates concede, voting smooth in first major election since Trump conspiracies

After two years of Republican agitation about election fraud and warnings that the 2022 midterm elections would be overrun by unruly and even violent election observers, the voters of Wisconsin were able to cast their ballots safely while the results have been accepted by the losing candidates.  In the early morning hours of Wednesday, candidates […] The post Candidates concede, voting smooth in first major election since Trump conspiracies appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat

Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy