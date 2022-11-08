PHOTOS: Wisconsin basketball beats South Dakota 85-59 in season opener

The Wisconsin Badgers dominated the South Dakota Coyotes in an 85-59 victory in their non-conference season opener at the Kohl Center.

Senior forward Tyler Wahl led the Badgers in their win with a double-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn also played well going 5-10 from the field for 14 points, including making 3-5 shots from three-point range.

The Badgers will play against the Stanford Cardinals on Friday in a doubleheader matchup with Wisconsin women’s basketball at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Below are photos from Wisconsin basketball’s 85-59 victory in its non-conference season opener against South Dakota:

