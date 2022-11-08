ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire

An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road. Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped. When arriving, reports...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah inviting citizens to get involved through boards and commissions

The City of Paducah is putting out the call for civic-minded citizens to get involved by serving on the various boards and commissions that help guide the community. There are more than two dozen boards and commissions that help shape the future of Paducah, including the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, the Planning Commission, and the Brooks Stadium Commission.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released

The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
newsleaderonline.com

Atwood fires city worker in called meeting

The Atwood City Board voted unanimously to terminate city employee Robert ‘Glynn’ Long during a special called meeting Friday evening, Oct. 28. This happened after a Carroll County General Sessions Court affidavit of complaint alleged Long was in violation of the Sex Offender Registry residential and work restrictions for working at Rogers Hydrant Service, which is within 1,000 feet of West Carroll Junior/Senior High School.
ATWOOD, TN
republicmonitor.com

Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run

Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
WBBJ

Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday

MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
MARTIN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield schedules citywide leaf pickup in December

The City of Mayfield's public works department has scheduled their city-wide leaf pick-up in December. The department will make a sweep through the city from Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th. They will be picking up bagged leaves only. The city asks that bagged leaves be placed at the...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Fulton Independent School closes due to illness

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to widespread illness, Fulton Independent School will not be having in person classes on Friday, November 11 and Monday, November 14. The school has announced that classes will be Non-Traditional Instruction on those days. NTI is a program that encourages that continuation of learning on days when the entire district is closed due to health of safety reasons.
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker resigns, search begins for new chief

The City of Dresden is beginning the search for a new Chief of Police following the resignation Monday of Chief Chris Crocker. Crocker submitted his resignation to Mayor Jeff Washburn Monday after serving two years as the city’s police chief. He had been with the Dresden Police Department since...
DRESDEN, TN
KFVS12

Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County

Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
MATTHEWS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy