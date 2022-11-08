Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex on outskirts of Murray, quiet subdivision. Appliances and yard work included. No pet policy. $800 deposit, $800 rent. 270-293-5401
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
thunderboltradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire
An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road. Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped. When arriving, reports...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah inviting citizens to get involved through boards and commissions
The City of Paducah is putting out the call for civic-minded citizens to get involved by serving on the various boards and commissions that help guide the community. There are more than two dozen boards and commissions that help shape the future of Paducah, including the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, the Planning Commission, and the Brooks Stadium Commission.
KFVS12
1 lane of southbound I-69 at 35 mile marker reopens, to close again Fri. morning for cleanup after semi truck crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crashed semi that partially blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the Graves-Marshall County line has been removed, but the southbound lane will close again Friday morning to finish the cleanup. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was reported shortly after...
thunderboltradio.com
Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
westkentuckystar.com
Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released
The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
kbsi23.com
Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
wfcnnews.com
Police: One killed after vehicle slams into overturned truck on I-57
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person is dead after a traffic crash this morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The accident occurred early this morning around 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound around one mile south of the Main Street exit in Marion. Reports indicate a box truck traveling northbound...
newsleaderonline.com
Atwood fires city worker in called meeting
The Atwood City Board voted unanimously to terminate city employee Robert ‘Glynn’ Long during a special called meeting Friday evening, Oct. 28. This happened after a Carroll County General Sessions Court affidavit of complaint alleged Long was in violation of the Sex Offender Registry residential and work restrictions for working at Rogers Hydrant Service, which is within 1,000 feet of West Carroll Junior/Senior High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office releases name of pedestrian killed in Graves County collision Thursday
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield schedules citywide leaf pickup in December
The City of Mayfield's public works department has scheduled their city-wide leaf pick-up in December. The department will make a sweep through the city from Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th. They will be picking up bagged leaves only. The city asks that bagged leaves be placed at the...
KFVS12
Fulton Independent School closes due to illness
FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to widespread illness, Fulton Independent School will not be having in person classes on Friday, November 11 and Monday, November 14. The school has announced that classes will be Non-Traditional Instruction on those days. NTI is a program that encourages that continuation of learning on days when the entire district is closed due to health of safety reasons.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker resigns, search begins for new chief
The City of Dresden is beginning the search for a new Chief of Police following the resignation Monday of Chief Chris Crocker. Crocker submitted his resignation to Mayor Jeff Washburn Monday after serving two years as the city’s police chief. He had been with the Dresden Police Department since...
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Creek Substation Now Second Delivery Point For Power In Henry County
Paris, TN – It has been years in the making for Tennessee Valley Authority and the Paris Board of Public Utilities and now the Eagle Creek substation serves as a second delivery point for BPU to receive power for Henry County from TVA. Eagle Creek became energized on October...
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
