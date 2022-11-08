Read full article on original website
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
Brittany Mahomes has been sharing her sideline maternity fashion throughout her pregnancy with her and Patrick Mahomes' second baby Brittany Mahomes is continuing to slay her maternity fashion! The soon-to-be mom of two posed on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling Sunday night football matchup which ended with a 20-17 win for the home team. The Kansas City Current co-owner cheered on husband Patrick Mahomes as she posed in a shiny black mini-dress with black, leather thigh-high boots...
Tom Brady & Gisele got horrible business news
It hasn’t been a good couple of months for star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady or supermodel Gisele Bündchen as the two ended their 13-year marriage in a very public divorce after a rocky stretch in their relationship and a pattern of marriage problems over the past few years. While the divorce itself was likely quite expensive, the couple appears to also be dealing with quite a costly business loss, as well.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
NFL announces 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year
The NFL announces the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year allowing fans to vote on the league's 32 finalists.
Watch: Peyton Manning Goes Viral During Awards Show
Former Tennessee football star Peyton Manning is still a strong supporter of the program he once called home. As a co-host of last night's CMA Awards, Manning took the opportunity to show that support in the form of the Volunteers' iconic anthem. Manning's co-host, country music star Luke Bryan, asked...
Report: Other NFL Owners Have Confronted Dan Snyder
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is not a very popular figure in the NFL world. That becomes more and more obvious by the day. Earlier this fall, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly addressed Snyder's future. He said there's merit to potentially removing Snyder from his role with the Commanders.
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
NFL Star Adrian Dingle Dead at 45
Defensive tackle Adrian Dingle, who spent five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, died Tuesday… The post NFL Star Adrian Dingle Dead at 45 appeared first on Outsider.
Fan favorite no longer on the Chiefs roster
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their fan favorites now. While it isn’t really that big of a deal, it’s sad to see a guy like Matthew Wright go. Wright filled in for Harrison Butker while he was injured and played amazing. He...
Kelly Stafford Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford News
It's been a concerning week in the Stafford household. Matthew and the Rams lost their fourth game in five tries on Sunday. But that's not the worst news of the week. Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. It's unclear when his concussion occurred. ...
Peyton Manning’s Wife Ashley Is His Biggest Motivator! Get to Know the NFL Star’s Longtime Spouse
NFL star Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but his biggest victory was walking down the aisle with his wife, Ashley Manning! The couple, who wed in 2001, truly are soulmates. Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2022 CMAs cohost’s spouse. Who Is Peyton Manning’s Wife,...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson's Controversial Opinion
The NFC East currently boasts three teams that are at least four games above .500, with the Philadelphia Eagles standing tall as the only remaining unbeaten team. But if you ask Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson, it won't be the Eagles representing the division in the Super Bowl.
Veteran says he wants to stay with Kansas City Chiefs beyond 2022
A former Pro Bowler who signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season says he’d like to return to KC next season. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in March, said on Thursday he’d like to continue playing with the Chiefs beyond this year.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Award Show Performance
Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning hosted the 56th Annual CMA Awards show on Wednesday night with Luke Bryan. Throughout the CMA Awards show, Peyton took a few shots at his brother Eli. He even brought out Zeb Ross to dance to "Rocky Top." Bryan wasn't a fan of that move because...
