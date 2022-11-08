ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Long Story Short: Choctaw Nation debuts early voting initiative

Oklahoma’s five largest tribes broke precedent last month by endorsing Joy Hofmeister for governor. The Choctaw Nation last week established another election first with an initiative to address low voter turnout among its citizens. Though few of the nation’s employees and elders (36 in total) took advantage of free...
Midterm elections reverberate in Iowa and Republican caucus

NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong and Radio Iowa news director Kay Henderson join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee to discuss the latest news from uncalled congressional races, the emerging power of the far right in what is likely to be a Republican-controlled House and how it’s all playing in Iowa where potential 2024 candidates have already been positioning themselves for a presidential run.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reelected in Michigan

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won reelection in Michigan, and a ballot proposal that adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to the state constitution also passed. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, about the midterm results in Michigan.
