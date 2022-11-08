Read full article on original website
Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
Rebel Wilson welcomes ‘miracle’ baby via surrogate: ‘The BEST gift’
Rebel Wilson is a mom. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Instagram Monday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson captioned a photo of her newborn lying down on a blanket. The “Senior Year” star said she was “forever grateful” to everyone involved in her surrogacy journey and called out her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace...
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie teamed up for a special royal outing. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters visited the Royal British Legion Industries this week, learning about the vital care, welfare and employment services delivered to Armed Forces veterans across the U.K. Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a blue coat while Princess...
Hallmark’s Kristoffer Polaha Recalls Telling Meghan Markle to Dump the Guy She Dated Before Prince Harry
Looking back. Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha recalled offering Meghan Markle advice on her personal life — months before she met now-husband Prince Harry. “She was dating a guy in Toronto and she wasn’t really into the dude and I was like, ‘You just got out of a marriage, why are you jumping into another relationship? Go be single, be free,'” the actor, 45, told SheKnows in an October interview, referring to Meghan’s marriage to Trevor Engelson.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Vili Fualaau, Former Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Her Death
Vili Fualaau -- whose former wife and middle school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, was a convicted child rapist after having sexual relations with him when he was a minor -- has welcomed his third baby, according to People. The news was announced via a private Instagram post, sharing that his...
Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, gives injury update after nasty fall
She’s going to be alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, provided fans with a health update after suffering a nasty fall that landed her in a neck brace. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the 40-year-old Brazilian model said she’s on the mend after falling down a...
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
The 53-year-old singer shared the special news in a series of Instagram posts Thursday, which comes after the couple experienced a pregnancy loss earlier this year Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that show him posing with Leilani, dressed in all white as he holds her bump,...
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Awakes from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again
"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death
The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
Prince Andrew Came Close to Being King as Charles 'Cheated Death'—Podcast
Prince Andrew came dangerously close to becoming king during the 1960s and 1970s as his older brother Charles "cheated death" on a number of occasions, the monarch's biographer has told Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast. Christopher Andersen, author of the upcoming book The King: The Life of Charles III, told...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
Princess Martha Louise of Norway Relinquishes Her Royal Duties to Pursue Other Interests
Princess Märtha Louise has not been styled "Her Royal Highness" since 2002 Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is stepping away from her royal role. The 51-year-old daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja has renounced the royal responsibilities she inherited at birth, the Royal House of Norway announced Tuesday. The decision was made so that Märtha Louise can more freely pursue other interests without the restrictions of being affiliated with the crown, and comes ahead of her wedding to her fiancé Shaman Durek. "Princess Märtha Louise wishes to...
'80s pop star Taylor Dayne shares battle with colon cancer: 'Be your own warrior'
Taylor Dayne is known on stage for her '80s top-hits like "Tell It to My Heart," "Prove Your Love" and "Love Will Lead You Back," but now she is stepping back into the spotlight for a different reason. The Grammy-nominated singer wants to raise awareness about the importance of self-advocacy and routine screenings -- which could be lifesaving.
Coroner has seen ‘no evidence’ Archie Battersbee took part in online challenge
A coroner said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online blackout challenge, as an inquest heard that police have found messages on the 12-year-old’s phone reflecting “very low mood”.Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told that Ms Dance had found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he...
Woman is furious when mom picks stepdaughter’s wedding over granddaughter’s birthday party
A woman is furious with her family for choosing her stepsister’s wedding over her daughter’s first birthday. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Years ago, her mother remarried after her divorce. The Reddit poster went to live with her father because she felt like her new stepsister was replacing her.
Kate Middleton Surprises 3-Year-Old Boy with a Special Gift: Her Own Poppy Pin!
Kate Middleton shared a special moment with a 3-year-old boy named Akeem during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre on Wednesday on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a U.K. charity of which she serves as patron. The Princess of Wales, 40, knelt to speak face-to-face with Akeem,...
