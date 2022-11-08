Read full article on original website
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority
CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022
Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning.
Winner’s List: The races that will decide House control
All 435 House seats are up for grabs in the midterm elections as both parties vie to take control of the lower chamber for the next two years.
WXII 12
Key races to watch | US Senate, House, state Supreme Court and why it matters to North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The stakes are high for a number of key races in North Carolina that could decide the state’s future on the real issues that matter to you in another historic election race. ►Polls close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. and race results are expected soon...
POLITICO
Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate
KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
thecentersquare.com
Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor
(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
Election results: Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic, defending others and appearing on the verge of picking up additional wins in districts the party hasn’t won in years.
The unresolved 2022 House and Senate races that will determine control of Congress
Washington — After Democrats' surprisingly robust performance in the 2022 midterm elections, the battle for control of Congress remains unsettled with a handful of Senate races and several dozen House contests still up in the air. According to CBS News estimates, four Senate races were unresolved as of Thursday,...
WHEC TV-10
Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
Election 2022: Here are the races that could determine which party controls the Senate
Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on results in a handful of states from next week’s midterm election. If the Republican Party can hold onto the seats they have and flip just one Senate seat, they will win control of the chamber, meaning the party will control judicial and other nominations and policy debates through 2024.
WHEC TV-10
How AP decided the Georgia Senate race is headed to runoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff — again. HOW AP DETERMINED GEORGIA SENATE RACE HEADED TO RUNOFF. There weren’t enough outstanding votes left to count in Georgia to push Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock over the 50% threshold he needed. That...
AOL Corp
US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate
Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
WHEC TV-10
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law, ensuring an expensive, bitter fight that could still determine which party controls the Senate going forward. It...
How Lauren Boebert Ended Up in One of the Closest Midterm Races in the Country
The race in a red district wasn't expected to be such a nail biter.
