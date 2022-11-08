ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022

Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate

KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor

(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHEC TV-10

How AP decided the Georgia Senate race is headed to runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff — again. HOW AP DETERMINED GEORGIA SENATE RACE HEADED TO RUNOFF. There weren’t enough outstanding votes left to count in Georgia to push Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock over the 50% threshold he needed. That...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate

Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
GEORGIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law, ensuring an expensive, bitter fight that could still determine which party controls the Senate going forward. It...
GEORGIA STATE

