Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX
Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Computer Peripherals
In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of A.K.A. Brands Holding, up about 22.2% and shares of Unifi up about 13.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day...
Everbridge (EVBG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Everbridge (EVBG), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results
Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, TGTX, DOCS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
Why SolarEdge Technologies Is Soaring This Week
Investors in solar technology company SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are feeling pretty sunny this week. Shares of the company jumped after it reported third-quarter earnings Monday evening, and then kept rising. By midday trading on Friday, SolarEdge shares were higher by about 32% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
FTX Lesson: Crypto Needs the Press, the Press Needs Crypto
Journalists don’t like to be the story. We prefer to tell it. But with CoinDesk playing a central role in this week’s FTX meltdown – following Ian Allison’s bombshell on Alameda Research’s suspect balance sheet last week – I got to thinking that we media folk may have to be the story this time around. So, let’s examine journalism’s place in the crypto industry. TLDR: It’s complicated, to say the least.
Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNAL,MCW,LZ
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.3%. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November to a preliminary...
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, RXDX, COP
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 3,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 489,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Business Strength Brought Friday Gains for These 2 Stocks
Investors have waited for an all-clear on the inflation front, and as premature as it might seem to put too much weight on a single month's readings of the Consumer Price Index, markets nevertheless continued to build momentum on Friday after Thursday's surge. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) climbed almost 2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had more modest gains.
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev,...
Notable Friday Option Activity: MAR, MCK, TTWO
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 10,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Billionaire Snapshots: The Oracle of Omaha and What He's Buying Even in the Face of a Recession
CPI data, Fed rate hikes, and odds of a recession — these stories are dominating the financial news headlines. They keep you informed, but hearing that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September doesn’t do you a lot of good on its own for making investing decisions.
