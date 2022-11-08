Read full article on original website
How You Can Donate to the Helping the Hungry Food Drive in Henderson November 18th
The holiday season is always a good time to take a moment to be thankful for the things we have. In this case, the ability to put food on the table and feed our families. It's also a good time to remember not everyone in our community has that ability, and that the right thing for those of us who can is to do our part to lend them a helping hand.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Highland Elementary Students Honor Area Veterans Through Art & Parade
In honor of the upcoming Veteran's Day weekend, students at Highland Elementary created artwork to celebrate community members that have served in the military. Veterans Day is happening on Friday, November 11th, 2022. It's important to honor our area veterans and teach students about them. Whether they attend a parade, spend time with a veteran, or learn about their service and sacrifice, there are many ways students can become connected to a veteran. That's exactly what preschool students at Highland Elementary School in Owensboro did. They honored veterans through fun artwork.
Snow is in the Southern Indiana Forecast, It’s the Perfect Time to Invest in a Snow Cone Truck
Oh, snow...Here we go with that four-letter 'S' word in our weekend forecast. Now I know that some of you love snow and winter so much that if you could make a side hustle out of it, you would. You Could Own Your Own Snow Cone Truck. Earlier this week...
West Side Nut Club Bringing ‘Santa Land’ Back to Franklin Street in December
It's almost Santa's time to shine. But, before he hits the skies with Rudolph and the other members of Team Reindeer for his one-day-trip around the globe to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls, he'll take a break from his preparations to make a stop in Evansville for the West Side Nut Club's annual "Santa Land" holiday celebration.
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down
EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
Exceptional Kentucky Teacher Wins Prestigious Educator Award and Gets $25,000 Prize
It was an exciting Thursday morning at Newton Parrish Elementary School in Owensboro, KY. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and other local and state dignitaries were on hand for a school-wide pep rally, which was packed full of Newton Parrish faculty, staff and students. Everyone knew...
Have a Holly, Jolly Good Time at 2022 Evansville Children’s Museum Elf Academy
The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.
Popular Southern Indiana Theme Park Announces It’s Going Cashless in 2023
Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023. If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."
Bring the Whole Family to Southern Indiana For This Immersive Art & Music Experience
When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana. A Magical Place in Southern Indiana. Located...
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
Viral Post Reminds You to Shop Local Music Stores This Holiday Season- Local Evansville Area Music Stores
The holidays are coming up, and if you have someone on your list wanting an instrument, local music stores are here to help!. When I was in high school I wanted to learn to play the guitar, so my parents bought me a cheap guitar and I was off to lessons. After learning a little bit about how to play my guitar and frequenting the local music store (this particular one isn't even around anymore) I had my heart set on a beautiful Epiphone Les Paul Studio Chameleon. This guitar was EVERYTHING to me and I knew I had to have it (Epiphone because at 17 I knew I couldn't afford a Gibson).
FREE Bus Rides Offered on Election Day in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky
Tuesday, November 8th is an important day for all Americans. It's election day, and all registered voters are encouraged to let their voices be heard by getting to the polls and casting their votes. Officials in cities throughout the Tri-State are trying to eliminate one particular hurdle that might prevent someone from voting - not having a ride.
How Active Duty Military Members Can Get Free Tickets to the 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville
The Thanksgiving Weekend tradition will return to the Ford Center in downtown Evansville when the 88th Hadi Shrine Circus kicks off on Thanksgiving evening. As they've done for the past several years, the Shriners are saying thanks to all active duty members of the military by giving them the opportunity to take in a performance absolutely free.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
Henderson’s Chloe Randolph Organization Seeking Food and Hygiene Product Donations for Victims of Domestic Violence
The holiday season is here and while some of us may have had to make a few cut backs here and there due to the high cost of practically everything right now, we're still fortunate enough to be able to put food on the table and have the things we need to practice good hygiene. However, this time of year is always a good reminder that many of our friends and neighbors can't say the same thing. Especially those who have made the brave decision to get out of an abusive relationship and are in the process of rebuilding their lives. Fortunately, there are organizations in the area to help those individuals, like the Chloe Randolph Organization in Henderson, but they can't do it alone. That's where you come in.
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
Southern Indiana Drug Raid Takes 10,000 Fentanyl Pills and 15 Guns off the Street
Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force have been investigating 28-year-old Deriontai Mathis of Evansville, for dealing narcotic pills. This investigation led to a substantial drug bust, and four arrests on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Search Warrants for Two Homes. Police were granted search warrants from a Judge for...
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
