Evansville, IN

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Highland Elementary Students Honor Area Veterans Through Art & Parade

In honor of the upcoming Veteran's Day weekend, students at Highland Elementary created artwork to celebrate community members that have served in the military. Veterans Day is happening on Friday, November 11th, 2022. It's important to honor our area veterans and teach students about them. Whether they attend a parade, spend time with a veteran, or learn about their service and sacrifice, there are many ways students can become connected to a veteran. That's exactly what preschool students at Highland Elementary School in Owensboro did. They honored veterans through fun artwork.
OWENSBORO, KY
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down

EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Have a Holly, Jolly Good Time at 2022 Evansville Children's Museum Elf Academy

The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Popular Southern Indiana Theme Park Announces It's Going Cashless in 2023

Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023. If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
OWENSBORO, KY
Viral Post Reminds You to Shop Local Music Stores This Holiday Season- Local Evansville Area Music Stores

The holidays are coming up, and if you have someone on your list wanting an instrument, local music stores are here to help!. When I was in high school I wanted to learn to play the guitar, so my parents bought me a cheap guitar and I was off to lessons. After learning a little bit about how to play my guitar and frequenting the local music store (this particular one isn't even around anymore) I had my heart set on a beautiful Epiphone Les Paul Studio Chameleon. This guitar was EVERYTHING to me and I knew I had to have it (Epiphone because at 17 I knew I couldn't afford a Gibson).
EVANSVILLE, IN
Henderson's Chloe Randolph Organization Seeking Food and Hygiene Product Donations for Victims of Domestic Violence

The holiday season is here and while some of us may have had to make a few cut backs here and there due to the high cost of practically everything right now, we're still fortunate enough to be able to put food on the table and have the things we need to practice good hygiene. However, this time of year is always a good reminder that many of our friends and neighbors can't say the same thing. Especially those who have made the brave decision to get out of an abusive relationship and are in the process of rebuilding their lives. Fortunately, there are organizations in the area to help those individuals, like the Chloe Randolph Organization in Henderson, but they can't do it alone. That's where you come in.
HENDERSON, KY
Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

