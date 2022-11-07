Read full article on original website
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Armed Career Criminal Pleads Guilty to Illegally Having A Gun
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Brooklyn Park man has pleaded guilty to having a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on July 27, 2022, 34-year-old Tyrone White was in possession of a Springfield Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol while driving in Brooklyn Center. Officers of the Minneapolis Police...
Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
Driver Hurt As Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Windshield
CARLOS (WJON News) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 29 near Carlos, north of Alexandria. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says it is...
From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley
Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
Election 2022: Sartell-St. Stephen School Board Results
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three new faces will be sitting on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Emily Larson led all candidates with 3,639 votes, or roughly 16 percent of the vote. Jen Smith followed right behind her with 3,414 votes - or 14.6 percent. The final spot went to Scott...
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
Waite Park Voters Public Safety Facility, Reject Trail Connections
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Voters in Waite Park approved a new half-cent sales tax following Tuesday's election. Question #1 passed 54% to 46% to build a new public safety facility. The new tax will collect around $20-million for no more than 19 years. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says while...
Cold Spring City Council Looks to Approval Tom Decker Memorial
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Plans to erect a bronze statue to honor local law enforcement is becoming reality. During Wednesday's Cold Spring city council meeting, the council will look to approve the purchase of the statue. The cost for the statue is $35,000. Cold Spring resident Paul Waletzko has...
Sartell Middle School Students, Staff Honor Local Veterans
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell Middle School students and staff took a break from their textbooks to honor our local veterans. The school held two Veterans Day Assemblies Friday afternoon inside the main gym. The event featured a presentation of the colors by the Sartell American League, patriotic music selections...
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids City Council Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The two incumbents have won re-election in the city of Sauk Rapids. Jason Ellering and Ellen Thronson will retain their seats with 35 percent and 28 percent of the votes. There were other candidates in the race.
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
Election 2022: Meyer, Elness Elected to Sartell City Council
SARTELL (WJON News) - Voters in Sartell have spoken who they want to represent them on the city council. Incumbent Tim Elness was re-elected to a second term with 3,682 votes. He will be joined by Jed Meyer who had the second most votes with 3,146. Other candidates in this...
Election 2022: Foley School Board Results
FOLEY (WJON News) - Three incumbents will remain on the Foley School Board. Stephanie Rudnitski was the leading vote-getter receiving 24% of the vote. Becky Howard was next with just over 20% of the vote, followed by Nathan Anderson who finished with over 18% of the total votes. A total...
Election 2022: Rockville City Council Results
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - A challenger has overcome one of the two incumbents running for Rockville City Council. Julie Heying was the top vote-getter receiving 714 votes to earn a spot on the city council. Incumbent Brian Herberg will remain on the city council after receiving 595 votes. The other...
