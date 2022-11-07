ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Election 2022: Foley School Board Results

FOLEY (WJON News) - Three incumbents will remain on the Foley School Board. Stephanie Rudnitski was the leading vote-getter receiving 24% of the vote. Becky Howard was next with just over 20% of the vote, followed by Nathan Anderson who finished with over 18% of the total votes. A total...
FOLEY, MN
