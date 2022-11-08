Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Election Day watch parties in Smith County
Watch parties were held Tuesday night for the Nov. 8 election. Republicans gathered at Rick's on the Square in downtown Tyler while Democratic supporters headed to Caribbean Kitchen. Nathaniel Moran got the nod to replace longtime Rep. Louie Gohmert in his 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Tyler and Longview...
inforney.com
'Our citizens have spoken': Smith County voters OK new courthouse; other local election results
Results of Tuesday's election show Smith County voters want to see a new courthouse built in downtown Tyler. Residents took to the polls to determine the fate of the current 1955 courthouse along with casting their ballots for several other federal, state and local races. Unofficial results show 53.7% of...
inforney.com
Tyler City Council approves replacement of traffic signal near Caldwell Zoo
The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved replacing a deteriorating traffic signal located near Caldwell Zoo. The traffic signal located at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will be designed by Kimberly-Horn & Associates. The total cost is $66,900. The project will include installing...
inforney.com
Wood County constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
A law enforcement official in East Texas is accused of ordering his K-9 to bite a suspect who allegedly didn’t pose a warranted threat, according to court documents. Attorneys, however, say the official didn’t commit a crime. Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named...
inforney.com
Events honoring veterans, derrick lighting, festivals and more this weekend in East Texas
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. A Very Derrick Christmas, derrick lighting ceremony, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Includes children’s activities, vendors and entertainment. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ . “Buffalo...
inforney.com
Three local nonprofits to share $5.25 million gift from late community philanthropist
A multimillion dollar donation was given to three organizations from the estate of late local philanthropist June S. Flock in support of religion, health care and education. Checks totaling $1.75 million each were presented on Friday morning at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation. The $5.25 million donation was split between Tyler Junior College, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation and Marvin United Methodist Church – organizations all close to June Flock and her husband Jack Flock.
inforney.com
Veterans Day celebration features dedication of Hall Family Foundation Veterans Plaza
A gracious gift from Gerry and Pam Hall was dedicated on Friday morning as the Hall Family Foundation Veterans Plaza at the main entrance of Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler. The ceremony coincided with the annual Veterans Day celebration, honoring those who have served the United States, both...
inforney.com
Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
With a variety of performances from kindergarten through fifth grade students, Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy hosted its annual Veterans Day tribute presentation on Thursday for the local community. The show, “Of Thee I Sing” was performed inside the Caldwell Auditorium with instrumental and singing performances, and a veteran...
inforney.com
Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week in Kilgore
The Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week with a Locations Workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Texan Theater, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. This is the sixth year for the festival, which will include 50 films from all over the world. The event will include...
inforney.com
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
Comments / 0