Smith County, TX

PHOTOS: Election Day watch parties in Smith County

Watch parties were held Tuesday night for the Nov. 8 election. Republicans gathered at Rick's on the Square in downtown Tyler while Democratic supporters headed to Caribbean Kitchen. Nathaniel Moran got the nod to replace longtime Rep. Louie Gohmert in his 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Tyler and Longview...
Tyler City Council approves replacement of traffic signal near Caldwell Zoo

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved replacing a deteriorating traffic signal located near Caldwell Zoo. The traffic signal located at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will be designed by Kimberly-Horn & Associates. The total cost is $66,900. The project will include installing...
Wood County constable federally indicted for use of excessive force

A law enforcement official in East Texas is accused of ordering his K-9 to bite a suspect who allegedly didn’t pose a warranted threat, according to court documents. Attorneys, however, say the official didn’t commit a crime. Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named...
Three local nonprofits to share $5.25 million gift from late community philanthropist

A multimillion dollar donation was given to three organizations from the estate of late local philanthropist June S. Flock in support of religion, health care and education. Checks totaling $1.75 million each were presented on Friday morning at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation. The $5.25 million donation was split between Tyler Junior College, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation and Marvin United Methodist Church – organizations all close to June Flock and her husband Jack Flock.
Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans

With a variety of performances from kindergarten through fifth grade students, Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy hosted its annual Veterans Day tribute presentation on Thursday for the local community. The show, “Of Thee I Sing” was performed inside the Caldwell Auditorium with instrumental and singing performances, and a veteran...
Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week in Kilgore

The Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week with a Locations Workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Texan Theater, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. This is the sixth year for the festival, which will include 50 films from all over the world. The event will include...
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes

Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
