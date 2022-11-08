Read full article on original website
Related
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
KTVZ
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The unheralded Czech Republic has upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi. No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff and No. 14 Danielle Collins were expected to roll over the Czechs but neither could win a set. Gauff fell to Katerina Siniakova and Collins to Marketa Vondrousova. Switzerland took an unassailable lead over Canada after Viktorija Golubic rallied to beat Bianca Andreescu in three sets and Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez in two.
KTVZ
Teachers and business owner who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb brought light to those around them, families say
Families of three Americans who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented residence in Mexico City ahead of Dia de Los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — celebrations identified them as two New Orleans teachers and the owner of a Virginia Beach-based candle business. Jordan...
KTVZ
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
KTVZ
British Airways will let male staff wear makeup and piercings
British Airways is the latest airline to relax its rigid uniform rules in a bid to champion the individuality of its employees. Following a recent update in the airline’s uniform guidelines, pilots and cabin crew are now allowed to sport facial stubble, wear make-up, jewelry, and nail varnish of their choice — regardless of their gender.
KTVZ
Veterans and scientists fulfill ‘no man left behind,’ returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of “no man left behind.”. According to the Department of Defense, nearly half of the known American casualties from the Battle...
KTVZ
China’s muted Singles’ Day shopping fest expects slow growth
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping festival, Singles’ Day, is muted this year with sales numbers expected to grow slowly amid an uncertain economy and COVID-19. Singles’ Day — also known as Double 11 as it falls on Nov. 11 annually — is closely watched as a barometer of consumption in China. Consumers typically spend billions on online shopping platforms as merchants offer attractive discounts and promotions. But a slowing economy and a maturing consumer market means that massive sales growth is not sustainable, experts say. Festivities and high-profile campaigns have also been toned down this year, with an absence of China’s top livestreamers and Alibaba skipping out on holding its annual Double 11 gala.
KTVZ
Ukrainian troops sweep into key city of Kherson after Russian forces retreat, dealing blow to Putin
Ukrainian forces swept into the key city of Kherson on Friday as Russian troops retreated to the east, delivering a major victory to Kyiv and marking one of the biggest setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began. Elated civilians who had survived months of Russian occupation descended on...
KTVZ
South Korean court approves extradition of woman accused of New Zealand ‘suitcase murders’
A court in South Korea has approved the extradition of a woman facing murder charges in New Zealand in connection with a case in which the remains of two dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. The Seoul High Court told CNN Friday it had ruled that the woman could...
KTVZ
UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come
LONDON (AP) — Statistics show that Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, and forecasters are warning of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September. It said a decline in manufacturing output and an extra holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II were behind the decline. It said the U.K. economy is now 0.2% smaller than in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain’s economy is struggling as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up food and energy costs. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is due to announce tax increases and public spending cuts next week.
KTVZ
The spectacular canal that was 2,500 years in the making
Under the blue skies of Greece, a giant vessel slowly makes its way through the rocky walls of a narrow, artificial waterway, with just a few inches to spare on either side, while those on board take in the engineering marvel in front of them. The very first sailings through...
Brittney Griner Is Headed to a Truly Horrific Place
Overcrowding, grueling labor and physical and sexual abuse are all common in these modern versions of Soviet-era Gulags.
Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks
US President Joe Biden landed in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
Comments / 0