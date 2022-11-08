Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
Ryan Reynolds Was “In Actual Hell” Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ in Korea: “Why Did I Sign Up to Do This?”
Before there was Rudy Giuliani or Lil Wayne, Ryan Reynolds bravely competed on the original Masked Singer. The Marvel star appeared on the Korean version of the reality singing show in 2018, when he performed under a unicorn costume and revealed himself to a shocked audience. And while viewers were thrilled by the surprise, Reynolds says his time onstage was anything but fun. Reynolds, who was in Korea promoting the second Deadpool film at the time, said he chose to appear on The Masked Singer to spice up his press tour. He told TODAY, “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and when you...
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
digitalspy.com
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are teaming up in Joker 2, but there are whispers that they are not excited to be working together again. According to National Enquirer, Cooper has some negative feelings toward Gaga especially because the latter is flaky.
A Paul McCartney Song Got Its Name Because His Kids Used the Wrong Word for ‘Milk’
Paul McCartney discovered the distinct way his kids pronounced milk and he decided to write a song using this funny pronounciation
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has taken several dramatic turns over the years. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Kit Harington Originally Thought Watching ‘House of the Dragon’ Would Be ‘Painful, Now the ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Claims They Have Done a ‘Brilliant Job’
After eight seasons playing Jon Snow on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Kit Harington thought it would be ‘painful’ to watch the prequel ‘House of the Dragon.’
netflixjunkie.com
“I just grabbed him and gave a kiss” Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Filmed the Kissing Scene in ‘Enola Holmes 2’
Starring Millie Bobby Brown as the youngest Holmes, the Netflix mystery has taken a strong foot after its release. Fans loved the storyline of Enola Holmes 2 and called it even more exciting and adventurous than the last one. Following the footstep of her brother this young detective somewhere finds her own identity. Also, she uses the advice her mother gave and finally asks for help from Viscount Tewkesbury and eventually Sherlock Holmes too.
EW.com
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
Ryan Reynolds claims he's retiring from playing Deadpool after his next movie with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds said "Deadpool 3" will be the last time he'll play the Marvel character. On Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Reynolds said he's only doing Deadpool for the next two years. Fans were hoping to see more of Deadpool integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds claims...
Elko Daily Free Press
Shawn Levy reportedly in early talks to direct 'Star Wars' film
The Adam Project director is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a Star Wars movie, according to Deadline. The outlet has not reported its sources or released any details about the film or negotiations themselves. Shawn shared screenshots of the news to his Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly confirming Deadline’s report. He captioned his post, “Childhood me is losing his s**t right now. Grown-up me is too." The prolific filmmaker is currently working alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3, set for release in November 2024.
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
netflixjunkie.com
“Ohhhhh, This Isn’t a Hobby” – When Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Realized That Aunt Taylor Swift Was Just as Famous as Their Dad
Working in the industry over the years, Ryan Reynolds has already collected too many famous friends from Jake Gyllenhaal to High Jackman. In fact, the actor and his wife Blake Lively also count Taylor Swift as part of their inner circle as well. Taytay has been tight with the couple...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained
Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
Comments / 0